IndyCar Confirms New 2026 Race In Collaboration With Dallas Cowboys
IndyCar has officially announced a new race collaboration with the legendary Dallas Cowboys franchise for the 2026 season.
This partnership stems from a long-standing relationship between sports moguls Jerry Jones of the Cowboys and Roger Penske of IndyCar. The newly introduced IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix will debut on a uniquely designed 2.73-mile street circuit at Texas Live!, located near Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.
Key figures from sports and entertainment attended the unveiling of the IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix. Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Hall of Famers DeMarcus Ware and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, as well as IndyCar champions Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden were present. Newgarden commented to The Associated Press during the event:
“When I was a young kid and I wanted to be a race car driver, I dreamed of winning iconic events like the Indianapolis 500. And I think the Grand Prix of Arlington will be one of those events that you want to circle that you have to win every single year.
“It’s an honor for us to come race here in Arlington, to be a part of an iconic brand like the Cowboys and the Rangers.”
Jerry Jones, reflecting on the partnership, explained:
“Bottom line is that Roger has really been a model for me in terms of how he has taken competitive racing and nailed that into an economic scenario that works.
“He is my sports man. He changed that mentality of needing (the NFL) to go where you can have sunshine and the ocean. He changed that concept and was very effective.”
The track itself promises to deliver exhilarating racing action, featuring a .9-mile straightaway and 14 turns designed to challenge drivers, as they reach speeds over 180 mph. A double-sided pit lane and hospitality suites lining various parts of the track promise a premium viewing experience for spectators.
Penske also commented on the partnership:
“When you take the Cowboys and the Rangers and put them with our series, I think it gives us such credibility.
“I think we’ve stepped out of our shadow. Just standing here looking at these stadiums and what they have built here... it takes an anchor, it takes a tenant. Jerry has built a massive business here and I think our ability to be part of his team going forward, we’re going to take this to the next level.”
With a nod to the energy and enthusiasm surrounding the announcement, Chuck Morgan, Texas Rangers announcer, declared boldly:
“It’s IndyCar race time in Texas.”