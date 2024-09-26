IndyCar: Ed Carpenter Racing Confirms Rinus VeeKay's Replacement
Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) has confirmed the signing of Alexander Rossi as Rinus VeeKay's replacement. Rossi, now the team's new leader, will race alongside 24-year-old Christian Rasmussen, who displayed flashes of potential during his rookie season with ECR.
Across nine IndyCar seasons, Rossi has consistently ranked in the top 10 of the championship standings, with career highs of second in 2018 and third in 2019. In his debut season with Arrow McLaren, he finished ninth, followed by 10th last year. His impressive record includes 30 podiums, eight race wins, and seven pole positions from 147 starts.
ECR has secured the most accomplished full-time driver in its history by signing Rossi. The 33-year-old driver is expected to not only be a strong teammate but also a mentor to Rasmussen, providing valuable insights and strategies for success as Rasmussen heads into his second year in IndyCar.
The team’s new American-Danish driver lineup will compete under a new ownership structure. Ed Carpenter is now partnered with Indianapolis businessman Ted Gelov, whose Heartland Food Products Group will serve as the primary sponsor for the Nos. 20 and 21 Chevrolet cars. Speaking about Rossi's signing, Carpenter said in a statement according to Racer.com:
“It is an exciting day to not only welcome Alex to the team, but to extend our relationship with Christian.
“We are very excited about our lineup, and other partnership announcements that will be forthcoming. As excited as I am about these additions, I also want to thank Rinus (VeeKay) for his five years with the team. It is always hard to say goodbye to a teammate and a friend, but I am confident that Rinus’ career will continue to blossom. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am fully focused on getting ECR back to new heights, winning races and contending for championships.”
ECR has struggled in the IndyCar midfield for the past eight seasons, and Rossi’s extensive experience and valuable technical insights could offer the much-needed boost to compete with the top teams. His expertise will be crucial as the team seeks to elevate its performance and challenge for better results. Talking about his new journey in IndyCar, Rossi added:
“I’m honored that Ed and the entire ECR ownership group recognize the value I can bring to the team.
“Their commitment to excellence, along with the power of Chevrolet and the ambitious plans they have for the future made this opportunity impossible to pass up. I’m eager to get started and contribute to the team’s continued success.”
Rasmussen has received an excellent opportunity to make a significant impact in his second season with the team. He added:
“I’m incredibly excited to earn a full-time role with Ed Carpenter Racing.
“My rookie year in IndyCar was full of firsts, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned into my second season. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to team up with Alexander to push the team forward and fight towards the front of the grid more consistently.”