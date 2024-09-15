IndyCar's Santino Ferrucci Move for 2025 Revealed
Santino Ferrucci and AJ Foyt Racing are continuing their partnership into the 2025 IndyCar season, with Ferrucci confirmed to drive the No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet. Since returning to the U.S. from European racing, Ferrucci has been a consistent competitor, showcasing his skills with impressive performances, particularly at the Indianapolis 500. He’s earned top-10 finishes in all six Indy 500 appearances since 2019 and secured pole position at the Grand Prix of Portland in 2024.
Ferrucci's strong results this season, including fourth-place finishes at both Milwaukee races and entering the Nashville finale in 10th place in the standings, have been pivotal in AJ Foyt Racing's resurgence.
After a challenging 2022 season, where the team finished 24th and 25th in the points standings. Ferrucci helped bring the team back into the Leaders Circle in 2023 by finishing 20th overall. His contributions have rejuvenated the team, and both Ferrucci and AJ Foyt Racing are eager to continue building on this success for the 2025 season according to Motorsport.
Team President Larry Foyt has recognized the synergistic relationship between AJ Foyt Racing and driver Santino Ferrucci, crediting Ferrucci's exceptional talent as a key factor in the team's achievements.
"This continuity is great for the team and I believe the pairing of Ferrucci and [David] Malukas next season is a powerful combination for AJ Foyt Racing," said Foyt.
David Malukas, who recently signed with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2025 IndyCar season after leaving Meyer Shank Racing, is seen as a rising talent. He nearly captured his first win in the series at Gateway before an unfortunate incident with Team Penske's Will Power derailed his chances. However, his new teammate Santino Ferrucci believes that Malukas is more than capable of securing that elusive maiden victory with Foyt next season.
"I think Larry's done a great job building the team so they are now in a position to win an Indy 500 and compete for championships," Ferrucci said. "Everybody that's there is what made this team's amazing turnaround. We've all put a lot of time, energy and hard work into this program, and I really want to see it through, not just as the driver, but on a personal level too."
"I'm happy that Santino's back," said A.J. Foyt in a report by IndyCar. “We got to know him more and he got to know us, and I think it made a difference. He did a great job this year, and I hope we have an even better year next year."