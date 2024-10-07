IndyCar To Take Over Texas As Dallas Cowboys Street Race Confirmed
IndyCar is bringing the noise to Texas with the announcement of a new street race, dubbed the Grand Prix of Arlington, for March 2026. This race will take place in the vibrant sports and entertainment district of Arlington, Texas, surrounding both the iconic AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. This event not only marks IndyCar's return to Texas but also brings a significant shift in the location from the traditional Texas Motor Speedway.
The renewed partnership with organizations like the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, spearheaded by Penske Entertainment, seeks to transform Arlington into a global epicenter for motorsports. This collaboration was described by Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation, as an endeavor to establish a "truly remarkable and innovative partnership" aimed at constructing "racing’s next global spectacle."
With a circuit stretching 2.73 miles, the track winds its way around some of Texas's most famous sports hubs, promising fans an exciting race.
The event, which promises to attract both local and international spectators, is set against Arlington's bustling entertainment backdrop, a locale that already draws over 1.6 million visitors yearly for various engagements.
“The collaboration between our organizations will make the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington special," Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, said.
Television giant FOX has joined forces with IndyCar to provide live national coverage of the race. This announcement of the Grand Prix was made at Texas Live!, situated between the two iconic stadiums. Furthermore, the enthusiasm isn’t just among the organizers; the city’s leadership is equally thrilled about the economic benefits and international attention the race is expected to attract. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross expressed his gratitude:
“We are truly thankful to our partners for their vision and dedication to bringing the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington here to The American Dream City.
“I can’t think of a more beautiful and vibrant backdrop for this competition than Arlington’s world-class Entertainment District, which has proven again and again to be a premier destination for sports and entertainment. This announcement is an economic win for North Texas, and we’re looking forward to welcoming this incredible racing series and its fans for an unforgettable experience.”
IndyCar's return comes after a sabbatical from Texas racing that began in 2023. While the Texas Motor Speedway had long been a staple since 1997, it was ultimately sidelined due to clashes with the Summer Olympics and NASCAR events. However, this new street race will be a fresh chapter for motorsport in the state, one that promises one hell of an event.
Bill Miller, serving as the event's president, brings over thirty years of motorsport experience to shape this substantial endeavor. “Everyone involved is fully committed to delivering an incredible and unique event weekend for the city of Arlington, anchored by the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series," Penske said.
The Grand Prix is anticipated to position Arlington higher on the map as a preferred sports and entertainment destination. For Neil Leibman, COO of the Texas Rangers, the day marks a 'historic' milestone.
“We are proud to be at the forefront of the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington alongside such esteemed organisations in Penske Entertainment and the Dallas Cowboys.
"This event will set a new standard for the Arlington Entertainment District, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience what Arlington has to offer.”