Logan Sargeant Hints At 2025 Racing Future As He Is Spotted At Iconic Event
Former Williams driver Logan Sargeant has been linked to a potential move to the IndyCar series following his exit from Formula 1. His appearance at IndyCar's season finale at Nashville Superspeedway with Andretti Autosport has fueled speculation that talks may be underway with the American team. Andretti’s post on X featuring Sargeant further intensified rumors of a future switch to the series.
Williams made the decisive move to part ways with Logan Sargeant in late August, following weeks of speculation sparked by his devastating crash during free practice at Zandvoort, which rendered his car too damaged for qualifying. This incident, combined with a string of similar mistakes and his inability to secure any points throughout the season, is thought to have sealed the 23-year-old’s departure from the team.
Sargeant, the only American driver on the F1 grid, made his full-time debut in the premier class for the 2023 season. Despite facing significant challenges and multiple crashes, team principal James Vowles stated that any contract extension into 2024 would hinge on his performance. Ultimately, Sargeant managed to score a point, securing his seat for the next season.
However, his F1 career came to an abrupt end before the 2024 Italian Grand Prix when Williams announced his departure. He was replaced by F2 driver Franco Colapinto, who will compete in the remaining Grands Prix of 2024. The seat will then be filled by Carlos Sainz in 2025, who is under contract with Ferrari until the end of the current season.
Sargeant's Williams exit not only marked the end of his association with the Grove-based outfit but also most likely closed his doors in Formula 1, considering no teams displayed an interest in having him onboard. In addition, the sole available seat at Sauber/Audi has several F1 drivers in contention, all with more accolades than Sargeant.
Rumors suggested that Sargeant was set to move to IndyCar in 2025, joining the newly formed PREMA team as it launches a two-car entry in the American open-wheel series in partnership with Chevrolet. But Andretti's post featuring Sargeant, titled "Brought out our best for Broadway," could be a big hint of him securing a seat for the 2025 season with the team led by Michael Andretti.
As he departed from Williams, Sargeant shared that he would take time to consider his future before announcing his next move. In a now-deleted message from his app, Sargeant expressed his gratitude for the opportunity he had with Williams. He stated:
“Hi everyone,
“After today’s news, I wanted to say that I am super thankful to Williams Racing for giving me my first opportunity in Formula 1.
“I am so grateful for the support I received from everyone at the team from the moment I first joined the Academy back in 2021.
“Going on to drive an F1 car for the first time in Abu Dhabi was the experience of a lifetime, while becoming the first American points scorer for 30 years in Austin last season was a really special moment.
“I am proud to have represented such a historic team over the last two seasons. For now, I will be taking time to assess my options, before making an announcement on my future in due course.
“Thank you. Logan.”