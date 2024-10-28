Pato O'Ward Calls For Mexico IndyCar Race As He Makes F1 Outing
IndyCar star Pato O'Ward participated in the Free Practice 1 session at the Mexico City Grand Prix for McLaren Racing this weekend and has used the opportunity to an IndyCar race in the country.
The atmosphere was electric as O'Ward, upon arriving at the Plaza Reforma 222 shopping mall, was met by a passionate crowd of fans. His participation in FP1 on Friday was equally remarkable, where he clocked a lap time of 1:19.295 seconds, placing him 13th overall. Though he trailed his teammate Oscar Piastri by just over three-tenths of a second, O'Ward's performance was less than a tenth of a second shy of Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
Reflecting on the entire experience, O'Ward was amazed by the turnout and support he received. He explained to the media:
“They are extremely passionate. They support their athletes and their sporting idols like no other. They bring a lot of energy to the racetrack.
“Turning laps in Mexico, in front of the home crowd, I haven’t had a chance to do it in a professional level yet. This is the closest I’ve ever come to doing that. I know this wasn’t a race, but driving a Formula One car in front of the home crowd is really special.”
O'Ward's connection to McLaren Racing as a Formula 1 Reserve Driver has only bolstered his long list of credentials, qualifying for an FIA Super License and participating in several F1 tests. His career, however, is deeply rooted in the INDYCAR series, where he races the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
Discussions about an NTT INDYCAR SERIES expansion into Mexico have been gaining momentum. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown is an ardent supporter of such an expansion. He explained:
“I think I’m a believer that INDYCAR should expand but expand within the Americas, and I think Mexico is a huge market for motorsports – always has been.
“And will just continue to draw eyeballs to INDYCAR throughout the world.”
O'Ward was quick to agree with Brown, stating:
“I absolutely think the fans would show up for an INDYCAR race (in Mexico). I’ve been saying it for years, and I think (promotional visit to mall) Wednesday proved my point.”
Brown also reflected on O'Ward's appearance during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, adding:
“Pato is the most popular driver in INDYCAR. His popularity is growing by the moment, and I think it’s a great opportunity for INDYCAR, via Pato, to introduce new fans to INDYCAR. You’ve got the biggest form of motorsport in the world in Formula One that will see just how good Pato is.
“He just did an excellent job. I think INDYCAR needs to let Formula One fans know because I believe that people who like Formula One will also like INDYCAR if they’re unfamiliar with it. Seize the opportunity to take Pato’s Formula One popularity and turn new fans into INDYCAR fans.”