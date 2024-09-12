Aleix Espargaro's 'Frustrating' San Marino GP Highlights Key Issue On the Aprilia RS-GP
MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro expressed his frustration following a series of disappointing race weekends, including the recent San Marino Grand Prix. During the race weekend, all Aprilia riders, including Espargaro, struggled with pace and traction. The Spaniard's race was particularly challenging as he pitted during a brief rain period, but ultimately had to retire from the race.
The Aprilia rider had high hopes of elevating his position at Misano considering the high grip level of the asphalt offered, which seemed to suit his RS-GP MotoGP bike. The expectations of finishing within the top ten were heightened after Espargaro finished tenth in the race at Aragon, making him the fastest Aprilia rider in the Aragon GP.
However, the San Marino GP weekend painted an entirely different story for Aprilia, where only Maverick Vinales advanced to the second round of qualifying, eventually qualifying eleventh. In the Grand Prix, Trackhouse Racing's Miguel Oliveira finished as the highest-placed Aprilia rider in 11th position, but he was a considerable 46 seconds adrift from the race leader Marc Marquez.
Rain played spoilsport for a short moment during the race, leading both factory teammates Espargaro and Vinales to make pit stops. Espargaro, who had qualified 13th, ultimately retired from the race due to heavy rain, while Vinales finished 16th. Speaking to the media, Espargaro said:
“Two very disappointing weekends.
“I’m a little bit sad, because apart from the result of [the grand prix]; we took a gamble, I pitted in to take the rain tyres and it didn’t work.
“But this can happen. Apart from that, I was never competitive during the weekend.
“I was never competitive after the rain also in Aragon on Saturday and Sunday. So, the last couple of rounds we miss something and it’s frustrating. But it is how it is. It’s not easy.”
Vinales confirmed that the poor grip levels on his Aprilia running on medium tires forced him to pit. The rider had a "poor feeling" about racing in the wet but eventually switched back to dry tires. He added:
“I started the race with the medium rear tyre and I needed more laps to get the tyre up to temperature.
“But it started to rain and my feeling was very bad on the bike.
“So, I saw more and more rain was coming and I decided to pit in based on the feelings.
“As soon as I go out and did just one lap, then I was forced to go in and change to the dry tyres. Then I had a good rhythm, to be honest, but we tried.”