Aprilia Has No Answers at Aragon: 'I Just Have No Idea Why'
The Aragon MotoGP weekend was a trying time for Aprilia, marred by persistent grip issues that left the team struggling to understand their performance. Aiming for redemption at their home circuit, Misano, the team faced unexpected challenges that resulted in less-than-ideal results in both the qualifying rounds and the Sprint race. Despite their high aspirations, both Aprilia RS-GP bikes failed to secure a top-ten finish.
Saturday's qualifying round saw Maverick Vinales manage to advance to Qualifying 2, securing an 11th-place start. However, his efforts during the Sprint race were thwarted by issues that saw him finish in the same position, a full second per lap behind the race winner, Jorge Martin of Ducati.
Reflecting the team's frustration, Vinales said:
“The feeling we’re having in Misano is quite different from other years. We are struggling. The bike is very inconsistent. One lap, the behavior of the engine brake works one way, but then the next lap it works different.
"Our competitors are KTM and some Ducati GP23s, and the lap times are not far off. But we need more consistency.”
Aleix Espargaro endured similar difficulties, starting in 13th place and closely trailing Vinales to the finish. The lack of pace was not as concerning as the inability to overtake other riders, especially the dominant GP24 Ducatis. “My pace was not that bad. But I couldn’t overtake,” Espargaro lamented. “Apart from that, the four [GP24] Ducatis are flying. To lose ten seconds in a Sprint… There’s nothing more I can do.”
The Trackhouse team riders, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, also struggled significantly, finishing in 15th and 17th places, respectively. Their frustrations matched those of their factory team counterparts. Oliveira questioned the team's issues despite the track's high grip:
“I just have no idea why we are struggling this much at this track with such high grip. It does not seem logical in many ways, but it is what it is and it was a hard Sprint.”
Fernandez echoed this sentiment, describing the race as challenging and perplexing.
“It was a tough race and overall, quite difficult to understand the situation, not just for me, but also for all the Aprilia riders. We need to look at why we are slow, it is hard when we cannot work out the lack of pace.
"In the Sprint race, I was there and close to the others in front and then had a battle with Johann (Zarco) and lost two positions – we are just too slow! We have to work through the situation and understand why we are not better than we were here last year.”
From a broader perspective, team manager Wilco Zeelenberg pinpointed the universal grip issues affecting all Aprilia riders.
“All Aprilia boys are struggling a lot with the grip and the feeling with the bike. The positive point is that we have a test on Monday, which will be very important and tomorrow is a new chance to improve,” Zeelenberg stated.
Sunday’s warm-up sessions offered a glimmer of hope. Vinales managed a promising fourth-place finish, while Espargaro ranked 12th and the Trackhouse riders took 17th and 18th spots. These results suggest that despite the adversities, there could be room for improvement as Aprilia analyzes and addresses the underlying issues found at Misano.