Augusto Fernandez Reflects On Frustrating Season With KTM Ahead Of Yamaha Move
Outgoing KTM Tech 3 rider Augusto Fernandez shared his frustrations about losing his MotoGP seat after a challenging 2024 season but remains optimistic about returning to the premier class. Struggling to find pace in his second year, Fernandez finished 20th out of 22 full-season riders with just 27 points, leading KTM to drop him from its lineup after two seasons. In 2025, he will be part of Yamaha as the team's test rider.
Reflecting on the year, the 27-year-old admitted he gave his all to adapt to the GasGas-branded RC16 but could not achieve the competitiveness he sought. He said:
"Maybe the bike was not down for my style, I tried to adapt myself to [the bike]. I can change my style.
“I'm not the rider [who says] this is not my style and all these things. I work a lot and this is my job and this is my life, so at home I just work to be fast on whatever bike I'm on.
“I tried to adapt my style to every bike I'm riding, but we didn't do it here [in 2024]. I tried but we didn't get to a competitive base at any point.
“Of course [it’s] frustrating, of course I'm angry because of the season and everything.”
Teaming up with Cal Crutchlow in the Yamaha test team, Fernandez could also look forward to racing opportunities through wildcard entries, made possible by Yamaha's concession status. He has been declared the team's primary replacement rider. Speaking on signing with Yamaha, the Spaniard said:
“I'm very happy and super excited to join Yamaha as a test rider for 2025.
“It's a huge honour to be part of the Yamaha family, and I want to thank everyone who made it happen.
“In this amazing new project, I will do my best to help Yamaha to be back where they deserve to be.”
Yamaha Racing Managing Director, Lin Jarvis added:
“Bike development is a priority for Yamaha as we challenge to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.
“We have signed Augusto to be our second Yamaha Test Rider alongside Cal Crutchlow. Cal was unfortunately unable to fulfil all his testing duties in 2024 and it became obvious that we needed to recruit a second rider to assist us with completing all essential activities for 2025.
“We believe Augusto will be a good fit for both the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team and the YZR-M1 bike. Augusto is young and is fast, and he can test alongside Cal and learn the special methodology required from a full-time test rider.
“Our current performance ranking permits us to take full advantage of the maximum limit for the testing programme. In addition to the tests, we have the idea to participate at up to six wild-card rides, and Augusto will also be the go-to replacement rider in case any one of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team riders or Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP riders are unable to race at any time in 2025.
“The many riding opportunities should allow Augusto to maintain his racing speed while he proceeds with the intensive testing obligations.
“Augusto has already started to work with us off track and his first real test participation will be at the shakedown test in Sepang at the end of January 2025.
“In the meantime, we are following closely Cal's improving physical condition after his arm issues this year, and we hope he will be able to return as soon as possible to resume his testing duties.”