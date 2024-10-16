Fabio di Giannantonio Opens Up On MotoGP Return After Health Scare - 'Not At 100%'
Fabio di Giannantonio has announced that he is ready for the final MotoGP triple-header, beginning with Australia. Following the Japanese Grand Prix, the Italian rider underwent a comprehensive medical examination to assess his previously dislocated shoulder. However, he confirmed that the condition will prevent him from performing at his "100%."
Initially, it seemed that di Giannantonio might require surgery to completely resolve his shoulder issue, which fueled speculation about his potential absence for the final rounds of the 2024 season. Fortunately for the VR46 rider, he will be able to participate in the race at the Phillip Island Circuit this weekend, the same location where he secured his first MotoGP podium in 2023, followed by a win in Qatar that became the basis for him to secure a seat with Valentino Rossi's team. Confirming his presence at the upcoming races despite the challenges, di Giannantonio told the media:
“In Motegi, I felt better, both on the bike and physically, I went back home and used the week to rest and recover.
“I did some more medical checks, I'm not at 100%, it won't be easy to manage this season finale, but I'll be on the track and I'll continue to give my best to get back in the slipstream of the strongest riders.”
The 26-year-old rider then explained the importance of the Australian GP in his life. He added:
“The Phillip Island circuit is truly unique, from all points of view. One of my favourite, very fast and with sweet memories.
“In 2023, I got my first podium in MotoGP, a moment that I will never forget also because it happened in a very [important] period of my career.”
Di Giannantonio is tied on points with his teammate Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaró for ninth place in the world championship standings, as all three riders currently hold 134 points. Bezzecchi cautioned that riders will have to brave "the weather, with wind, cold, rain" at Phillip Island, concluding that it won't be an easy race. He added:
“Phillip Island is a track to enjoy: very fast, especially the final sector and very, very beautiful.
“As always, we will have to deal with the weather, with wind, cold, rain, it will not be easy, but it is an aspect that we know we have to take into consideration.
“In Japan, we did a good job, we were perhaps not as competitive as in Mandalika, but we collected solid placings and, even with different grip conditions, we managed to be closer to the group of the top guys.
“Let's continue like this, three very demanding weeks await us but we can make another step forward.”