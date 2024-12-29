Fabio Di Giannantonio Reveals Importance Of Keeping The Same MotoGP Crew MotoGP Despite Key Changes
VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio has expressed concerns over working with his fourth crew in the sport next year. He revealed the importance of consistency in building a deeper understanding of the bike year after year. Di Giannantonio cited the example of Francesco Bagnaia, whose success he attributes to maintaining a stable working relationship with his crew.
Since his premier class debut with Gresini in 2022, Di Giannantonio has worked with various crew chiefs, starting with rookie Donatello Giovanotti. In 2023, the Italian made a significant leap in performance, securing his first Grand Prix win under the guidance of experienced crew chief Frankie Carchedi. Di Giannantonio moved to VR46 for the 2024 season, partnering with former Valentino Rossi crew chief David Munoz.
For 2025 though, he will be joined by Massimo Branchini in the same team. Despite the changes, Di Giannantonio remains hopeful that stability can eventually be achieved to unlock his full potential. Revealing that this will be his sixth crew chief in his racing career since Moto2, the Italian rider stated:
“It’s not the best thing to have in a career, to change four crew chiefs… well, I think more [than that] in the last years.
“I had two in Moto2, MotoGP [I’ll have had four]. So, it’s like my sixth crew chief in five years. So, this is not fantastic.
“But I think my new staff will be amazing also, because my electronics guy has just become world champion with Jorge Martin.
“And Massimo Branchini is a person that I really give a lot of credit to because he has been fantastic in Moto2, and also in MotoGP with Franky he did an incredible job.
“I always wanted to work with him, so I think we will have strong staff this time.
“And also a two-year deal, so it will be two years the same people, the same staff and this will be a big step in my career because I can work in the same path for two years.
“So, this will be really good.”
Revealing the importance of having the same team through many years in MotoGP, Di Giannantonio explained:
“It’s always better, because when you arrive into the next year with the same bike, same staff, you can compare what you did the last year with the bike and the job you have done to improve.
“If not, every time you have to start from zero, because you don’t know the intentions of a modification; you miss something.
“If you see now, Pecco is at an incredible level because he is a great rider, but also because he has had the same bike and same staff for many years.
“In the end, when you have the same bike, same package for many years you can start to work on details and you can improve much more compared to if you change a lot of things.”