Former MotoGP And F1 Racers Champion MotoGP's Return To Hungary
Hungary is poised to make its comeback to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 1992, with the newly upgraded Balaton Park Circuit scheduled to host a premier class event from August 22-24, 2025 (provisional dates). Gabor Talmacsi, the country's MotoGP icon, has stated the importance of adding this upgraded circuit to the MotoGP calendar, while former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella offered positive feedback about the 4.115 km circuit.
Talmacsi created history for Hungary by winning nine 125 GP races between 2005 and 2008, culminating in the 2007 125cc championship. He later made 12 appearances in the MotoGP class with Scot Honda, achieving a best finish of 12th. After a single Moto2 season with one podium finish, the Hungarian rider moved to World Supersport but faced a career-ending injury from debris during a race, resulting in permanent muscle damage.
Talmacsi's popularity during his racing career helped keep the dream of a MotoGP event in Hungary alive. With that dream set to become a reality next year, he has emphasized the significance of bringing MotoGP back to his home country. He told the media:
“Hosting MotoGP and Superbike races in Hungary is not only a great sporting event, but also an opportunity to boost the careers of young riders, to bring the sport into focus and to give perspective to the next generation.
“My aim is to increase the recognition of motorcycling, not just as a competitive sport, but also as a means of transport, and to contribute to the development of young people and their knowledge about safety on the road.
“The 2025 races can play a major role in raising awareness about this.”
Fisichella, who drove around the Balaton Park Circuit, revealed the track has all the elements to host a great racing spectacle. He added:
“Driving Balaton Park Circuit for the first time, I was impressed by its character.
“The track really has it all – a thrilling blend of high-speed corners, challenging hairpins and cool chicanes.
“It’s a track that flows nicely, giving you a great racing feeling.
“The first corner and the end of the back straight are prime spots for overtakes. All in all, Balaton Park is a treat to drive.”
The layout of the Balaton Park circuit will be adjusted in three specific areas to comply with the Grade A license requirements needed to host MotoGP and WorldSBK events. The changes, as reported by Crash.net, include:
"At turn 7, a couple of tighter radius turns are introduced on the inside, maintaining the high-speed through the corners while expanding the run-off area for increased safety.
"A new chicane at turn 11 moderates speed at the end of the back straight while simultaneously enhancing overtaking opportunities.
"Just below the track's new hotel, a series of technical corners has been added, improving the braking phase safety and presenting an intriguing challenge to the riders."