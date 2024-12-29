Former MotoGP Rider Set To Introduce Bagger Racing To Europe
Ruben Xaus, a former World Superbike and MotoGP rider, will introduce Bagger racing to Europe in 2025 with the launch of the Bagger Racing European Cup. Xaus, who finished as the 2003 World Superbike runner-up and is a MotoGP podium finisher, led the Bagger Racing League in North America this year.
Bagger racing gained significant traction when it was first included in the MotoAmerica series in the United States under the 'King of the Baggers'. The competition quickly grew into one of the most popular and fiercely contested two-wheeled championships in the US, attracting a large spectator following.
Building on this success, Harley-Davidson and Dorna Sports announced a strategic partnership after the November MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. While plans are still in development, Harley-Davidson aims to integrate its Bagger machines into the MotoGP calendar. Meanwhile, the Bagger Racing European Cup will establish a separate European series set to begin in 2025.
The European Cup will feature two races per round, with a format that includes free practice and qualifying, and will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The events will be managed by Sh Services and Gestion A L Instant SL, and organized by Ruben Xaus with the backing of the Andorran Federation and FIM Europe’s sanctioning.
One highlight of the series is that it will allow a variety of manufacturers, including Ducati, Honda, Harley-Davidson, and Triumph, to participate. Speaking on Bagger racing's debut in Europe next year, Xaus said:
“I found fertile ground for this project in FIM Europe, which immediately embraced it with enthusiasm.
“I am convinced that this championship can be an added value for the events in which it will be hosted, raising the level of entertainment and interest of the same.
“We are in the process of defining the calendar, which will be made official within a few days, but will include the main European countries.
“The regulation will also be simple and open to all. We want the riders registered for the championship to have fun and have fun.”
FIM Europe Secretary General, Alessandro Sambuco added:
“I am always very satisfied when we manage to add a new title to our sporting offering.
“Adding a new title is an indicator of health for our world and also indicates that there is confidence in what FIM Europe can offer.
“And what we offer is what differentiates us from the rest of the sporting world, the one that lives outside the international sporting system: we offer sporting rules, safety in sporting practice, insurance coverage and organisations that are up to every situation.
“The Baggers will offer a wide range of riders, from young to older, the opportunity to compete in a safe and dynamic environment that, thanks to the new promoter, will also offer attractive entertainment to accompany the race.”