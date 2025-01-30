Francesco Bagnaia Opens Up About Chances Of Clash With Marc Marquez And Valentino Rossi's Advice
Ducati Factory rider Francesco Bagnaia has opened up on a potential rivalry with his new teammate and six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who poses a threat to him in his championship battle this season. Bagnaia also elaborated on MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi's advice to him about putting in five percent extra effort to secure his third MotoGP title.
Bagnaia lost the number one plate to Aprilia's Jorge Martin after losing the 2024 championship to the Spaniard. Martin showcased excellent consistency with Pramac last season despite winning just three Grands Prix, as opposed to eleven victories secured by Bagnaia.
Speaking on a potential clash with Marquez, Bagnaia admitted that he never had problems with his previous teammates, Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini. He told Sky Sports Italy:
“I honestly don't have and have never had problems with anyone.
“I know how important it is to work together and join forces well in this preparation phase to have the best technical solutions.
“It seems that we are succeeding well and therefore it is right that we continue like this.
“A strong teammate is a great stimulus and I have to try to beat him. And he will do the same with me.”
Speaking on his goal for the season after the championship loss, and elaborating on Rossi's suggestion, the Italian rider said:
“The goal is always the same: to win.
“What changes compared to last year is no longer having the number one on the fairing.
“Finding myself with the 63 made me think because I proved to be the strongest but it wasn't enough, so we need to improve.”
He added:
“Did Vale say I will have to give 5% more this year? It is something symbolic.
“Last year I won 11 [Grands Prix]; if I had won 10 and had gone down one less time I would have become world champion.
“It's not something to be found in pure performance – that's not a problem – but in something else.
“Gigi Dall'Igna told me a great truth: it is easier to learn not to fall than to win.
“I analysed my mistakes and the worst races. I've always wanted to get as far as possible, but I've realized that sometimes it's better to wait.
“I didn't always crash because of me, but it's equally true that in other situations, if I had waited, I wouldn't have ended up on the ground.”
When asked what would help him gain that extra edge this season, Bagnaia said:
“To be more reflective in certain situations.
“But in the end the goal is to bring back the [number] one and you have to put the risk and what the final goal is on the scale. We will try to do a job done well.”