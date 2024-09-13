Frustrated Joan Mir Sounds Alarm Over Honda’s Lack of Progress for 2025
Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir has criticized the Japanese manufacturer for failing to introduce effective upgrades to the RC213V MotoGP bike that could significantly improve its performance. The recent test at Misano, where teams evaluated components for the 2025 bike, served as a wake-up call for the Spaniard, who stated that the bike's setup is far from competitive for 2025.
Honda has been grappling with a prolonged performance slump, despite each new season bringing fresh opportunities for MotoGP teams to find ways to upgrade their bikes and boost performance. Yet, once again, Honda seems to have taken a wrong turn in its quest to regain competitiveness.
Mir battled severe gastroenteritis during the San Marino GP weekend, forcing him to sit out on Friday and eventually withdraw from the Grand Prix altogether. However, he returned for the Misano test immediately after the race weekend, where riders across all teams evaluated their 2025 bikes and potential upgrades.
However, Mir wasn't happy about Honda's preparation for 2025, as he offered a worrying verdict of his test run. He told the media:
"We tried the aero, we tried some stuff that we tried in a previous test that was not working.
"I was expecting more. I was expecting more from this test to try things properly that were working and to at least try more things. Today I think we did a great job in terms of aerodynamics but in the rest, we did not improve at all. I expect a lot more so let's see.
"What worried me a bit is that the next test is in Valencia and that will decide next year. I think we are far from having a working line and an idea to make a competitive bike for next year. We are very far from that, so I think we need to work harder to make the process of evolution a bit shorter. Because if we continue like this it will be tough."
Mir transitioned to Honda in 2023 following Suzuki's exit from MotoGP, but the change has not yielded the desired results. The 27-year-old rider ended last season in 22nd place and currently sits 21st in the 2024 standings. Despite Honda's dwindling form, he signed a contract extension with the team for two years. Addressing the extended partnership, Mir told the media:
"First of all, I am very happy to be able to compete with Honda and HRC for the next two years.
"It was my goal to continue this partnership, and this time I have been able to achieve it. HRC and I have been in partnership since 2023, and as we continue to do so, I believe that by continuing to input my opinions to HRC, I can contribute to improving the RC213V.
“I know what I need to do and I know what Honda can achieve, so I hope that we can both achieve it. We will continue to work hard for the future for the remainder of this season."