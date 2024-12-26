Jack Miller Drops Truth Bomb on Disappointing MotoGP KTM Exit
Jack Miller has announced his departure from KTM, admitting his disappointment for both himself and the team after a challenging stint with the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer.
Joining KTM in 2023, Miller sought to improve their MotoGP project but encountered considerable obstacles along the way. The seasoned Australian rider, known for his competitiveness, faced difficulties maintaining strong performance levels. While he achieved podium finishes early on in sprint races and grand prix events, sustaining this momentum proved to be an uphill battle, especially when juxtaposed with the achievements of teammate Brad Binder.
The 2024 season saw a further decline in Miller’s results. Consistently finishing in the top ten became difficult due to bike chattering and problems adapting to a new Michelin front tire. His struggle to adapt to these changes was reflected in his final standing for the season, as Miller finished 14th in the riders' standings. In comparison, KTM colleagues Binder and Pedro Acosta finished significantly higher.
Feeling let down by the outcomes, the sentiment was echoed when Miller stated:
“I'm disappointed - disappointed for everybody. It’s not what we wanted from all parties. As you said, I came in here with 25 podiums, was on the podium and fighting for the championship in the last year (2022) in Ducati.”
Before KTM, Miller had a successful stint with Ducati, holding a strong championship standing in 2022 with a remarkable record of 25 podiums. This past success added another layer to his reflective stance on the obstacles faced at KTM.
In recounting his efforts, Miller shared:
“It hasn't been what I imagined or envisioned. Even at the beginning of this season, I put in the hardest off-season I ever put in and I didn't get the results I wanted.”
His performance with KTM highlighted these struggles. Despite promising moments, such as leading the last race in Valencia in 2023 and achieving a sprint podium at the Sachsenring, Miller's consistency faltered across the 2024 season. Technical issues plagued his experience, with challenges adjusting to the new Michelin tire and the retention of an older chassis at Misano further complicating his adaptation.
Highlighting his dedication, Miller said:
"I tried my best from the first laps in Valencia [test] when I tried the bike to the last laps [in Barcelona finale]. I take pride in that fact, and that's it.” Throughout, he persevered through setbacks, notably starring in the Thai Grand Prix, where he climbed from 15th to fifth. In his own words: “Obviously the precious one is the fifth place in Buriram. It was nice to be back fighting for the podium again.” He continued, “Okay, it was wet conditions, but we showed true grit and that describes these last two years. I never f***ing gave up one moment. Even when I was landing on my head every second weekend, I was trying my best.”
Despite the difficulties, Miller remains focused on continuing his career in MotoGP. Initially uncertain about his future, he has secured a contract with Pramac Yamaha, marking his return to the team where he raced between 2018 and 2020. This transition is seen as an opportunity for Miller to regain competitive form and contribute to a new project. His move comes at a time when the MotoGP landscape is witnessing regulatory changes planned for 2027, which Miller sees as a chance to align with a stable, long-term project.
Reflecting on this transition, Miller admitted, “At the end that's what I'm here to do, give my all every time I get on the track. I'm a racer and I want to be competitive, and unfortunately I haven't exceeded my expectations, I haven't met my expectations in the last few years, so I'm disappointed in that.”