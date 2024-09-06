Joan Mir To Miss San Marino MotoGP Practice Due To Ongoing Health Issues
Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir will be absent from Friday’s practice sessions for the San Marino MotoGP at Misano due to health issues.
The Spanish rider, who currently holds 21st place in the world championship standings, is suffering from "intense gastroenteritis," which also caused him to miss Thursday's media duties. As Mir continues to struggle with his health, Repsol Honda announced that "his condition will be assessed again later."
The team posted to social media:
"Due to continued intense gastroenteritis, Joan Mir will sit out today's action at the San Marino GP to continue recovering.
"His condition will be assessed again later.
"Wishing Joan a speedy recovery."
The absence of Mir during the critical Friday practice sessions is set to have a considerable impact on his performance for the weekend. Missing these sessions effectively disqualifies him from direct entry into Qualifying 2.
This eliminates any possibility of Mir emulating Johann Zarco's recent feat of becoming the first Honda rider this season to achieve such a qualifying spot. However, the blow might be softened by insights obtained during recent private tests at the Misano track, which could provide some valuable data for Mir and his team.
MotoGP's schedule is tightly packed following the San Marino GP. Following the San Marino round, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has scheduled significant upgrades to be tested during a Monday session. These adjustments are targeted to improve performance and perhaps offer Mir a better chance in the upcoming 'Emilia Romagna' round, which is set to return to Misano from September 20-22.
Further updates are awaited from the Honda Repsol team on Mir's condition.
2024 MotoGP Championship - Current Standings
1. Jorge Martin - 299 points
2. Francesco Bagnaia - 276 points
3. Marc Marquez - 229 points
4. Enea Bastianini - 228 points
5. Pedro Acosta - 148 points
6. Brad Binder - 145 points
7. Maverick Viñales - 139 points
8. Aleix Espargaro - 119 points
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio - 112 points
10. Alex Marquez - 104 points
11. Franco Morbidelli - 83 points
12. Marco Bezzecchi - 82 points
13. Miguel Oliveira - 60 points
14. Fabio Quartararo - 51 points
15. Jack Miller - 48 points
16. Raul Fernandez - 46 points
17. Augusto Fernandez - 20 points
18. Takaaki Nakagami - 18 points
19. Johann Zarco - 17 points
20. Alex Rins - 15 points
21. Joan Mir - 15 points
22. Daniel Pedrosa - 7 points
23. Pol Espargaro - 6 points
24. Luca Marini - 1 point
25. Stefan Bradl - 0 points
26. Remy Gardner - 0 points
27. Lorenzo Savadori - 0 points