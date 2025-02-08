Johann Zarco Reveals Weakness of Honda Bike After MotoGP Tests: 'A Tricky Area'
Johann Zarco recently revealed his opinion on his Honda bike following the first MotoGP winter test held in Malaysia, admitting that the powertrain is still a weakness of the machine.
He achieved a fairly solid twelfth-place finish, showing a considerable improvement from the previous seasons. Zarco highlighted his novel experience with the Honda bike, noting a significant narrowing in performance gaps compared to previous seasons. In a sport where fractions of a second can make a huge difference, Zarco's performance showed real potential, leaving him cautiously optimistic as he prepares for upcoming tests in Thailand.
Looking back, Honda and its satelite team did not have the best time in the 2024 MotoGP season, recording its poorest performance. The season ended with Honda finishing last in the constructor’s championship, with a total of just 49 points.
This was an unexpected drop for a manufacturer that has historically seen much success. Riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini struggled with Repsol, finishing in the lower echelons of the standings, which painted a picture of the broader struggles Honda faced during the season.
As Zarco moved into the top rider position within Honda, he worked to adapt his style to the tricky dynamics of the Honda MotoGP machine and helped to provide useful feedback for improvements. Despite the limitations, Zarco found silver linings, managing to outscore teammate Takaaki Nakagami.
During the winter test in Malaysia, Zarco was less critical of the Honda bike's overall performance. He found that the gap between himself and the front-runners was not as large as it once was. This improvement was partly due to experimenting with different strategies and focusing on getting better control over the bike.
"The test was positive, even more than expected. Very good performance on the last day. Seeing that we are getting closer to the best gives you morale.
"Compared to the past in our disadvantage is not so wide anymore. In the past few days we have been trying different things, and on Friday we were able to put it all together. Nothing that made a huge difference, but in general we can have more control of the bike, so I am happy.
"Now we will go to Thailand to continue with the analysis work and choose the best package to start the season and which parts to keep for homologation."
Zarco specifically pointed out that while the Honda bike showed progress, the RC213V still has a weakness: its engine, particularly concerning acceleration. This area seemed like a bigger obstacle compared to its challengers. Nonetheless, he praised the team for their hard work and dedication and maintained an optimistic view for the upcoming season.
"From a certain point of view yes, because there are very strong bikes in acceleration and when we are behind we lose ground. So it is a tricky area for us, although analyzing all the corners it remains clear that it is not our only weakness.
"There are several aspects to work on in order to have better sensations and I must say that in Sepang I had them. As for the powertrain, I could not give a suggestion on how to implement it. In Honda they are working hard to bring out more power.
"Hopefully, during the championship we can have something better. I personally believe that we can fight for the top 10 from the first races, which then is my goal."
The winter tests also showed glimpses of promise regarding rear grip. Comparing different Honda models on the track, Zarco found some improvements, despite being unable to pinpoint the exact source of this enhancement. Positive signals emerged that the issues of rear grip might soon be a thing of the past.
"Let's say we tried different solutions and I think we found something very interesting by doing the comparison between the different Hondas on the track. I don't know what it is, because I gave my impressions, but I couldn't say why there was an improvement.
"It will be up to the Japanese engineers to find out. We tried to give quick feedback, Chantra himself learned everything quickly. I finished feeling comfortable, and I hope to continue to confirm the feeling."
As the MotoGP season progresses, Zarco is eager to utilize the improved performance he experienced with the bike. Upcoming tests in Thailand will provide an opportunity for fine-tuning and optimizing the package for the racing season. Zarco is hopeful.
