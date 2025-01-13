Jorge Martin Backed For Second World Championship Win By Former Aprilia MotoGP Rider
Former Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro has backed reigning world champion Jorge Martin for another championship victory with Aprilia because he was able to secure three Grand Prix victories during his tenure with the same team.
Espargaro claims that if a rider like him, who doesn't "have even a sliver of talent" could win races with Aprilia, then it would be quite easy for Martin to fight for the championship. Martin replaced Espargaro at the factory Aprilia outfit after his stint with Ducati's former satellite team, Pramac Racing.
Martin was overlooked by Ducati for the factory seat as it chose to sign six-time world champion Marc Marquez, pitching him alongside two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia. Espargaro's claims about Martin being in the championship fight in 2025 come amid speculation that Ducati will be the favorite team this season.
In addition, Martin has expressed that he is unlikely to contend for the championship this season, following his test of Aprilia's RS-GP MotoGP bike in Barcelona after the season finale.
However, Espargaro seems to have full confidence in his close friend, Martin, and Aprilia. While he clarified that a championship victory may not arrive for Martin and Aprilia this season, he is confident that the partnership will yield strong results. He said in a DAZN documentary, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I have always believed that we can fight for the world championship with Aprilia and I say this with the utmost sincerity.
“I don’t have even a sliver of the talent that those who have fought for the title possess, and yet I managed to win races with this bike, I have obtained pole positions and set records on many tracks.
“I’m not saying that Jorge will be able to do it this year, but he will certainly be able to have his say.”
Espargaro officially retired from full-time MotoGP racing after the 2024 season. He moves to Honda this season to become the team's test rider.
Espargaro has also backed young KTM talent Pedro Acosta to be in contention for the top positions this season, after he showcased exceptional talent in his rookie season last year, finishing sixth in the Riders' Standings with five podium finishes. The former Aprilia rider said:
“My former team is doing a great job, but KTM can enjoy an incredible star like Pedro.
“So, without a doubt he will be among the title contenders - although the Desmosedici is currently much superior to the others.”