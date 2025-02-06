Jorge Martin Injury Update Given As MotoGP Champion Prepares For Surgery
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin faces a challenging road ahead as he prepares for surgery following a severe crash during pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia.
The 27-year-old rider suffered fractures to his right hand and left foot after being thrown from his bike during testing. Despite the alarming crash, initial scans showed no additional injuries. Martin will undergo surgery back in Europe, which threatens to disrupt his preparation for the upcoming MotoGP season set to begin in early March in Thailand.
More News: Jorge Martin Injury Update - Hospitalized After Sepang MotoGP Test
Jorge Martin is a prominent figure in the MotoGP circuit after winning his first world championship in 2024. Martin's triumph was marked by a neck-and-neck competition with Francesco Bagnaia in the season's final race.
The 2025 season was supposed to be a promising one for Martin, especially after he moved from Pramac Racing to the factory team at Aprilia. This switch was poised to enhance his standing but now might face complications due to his recent injuries.
A statement from MotoGP has confirmed that the Spanish rider will have surgery. It explained:
"Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot.
"He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries.
"He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot."
This accident not only affects Martin's season start but also puts a dent in Aprilia's preparations, since Martin's testing was crucial for gathering data on their updated RS-GP bike for 2025.
The crash also affected Michelin, the tire supplier for the MotoGP series, after speculation arose regarding its tires' performance. Michelin's representative, Piero Taramasso, insisted that there were no defects with the tires used during the session, amid scrutiny from within the paddock.
More News: Alex Rins Reveals Intriguing Theory For Multiple Crashes At Sepang Testing
Taramasso explained:
“When there are these accidents we always have to look for the reason and logically the tyres are part of the bike and the whole system.
“We looked at Jorge's rear tyre: as far as traceability is concerned, this tyre was manufactured last year, it was never heated and therefore had all the qualities to be a high-performance tyre and that's why we brought it here.
“We looked at the tyre after the runs that Jorge did and it worked well: you can see it from the look, it worked both left and right.
“When tyres don't work they always have that shiny, smooth look and that wasn't the case for Jorge's tyre.
“Then also analysing the lap times: he did a run for the first four-five laps on the times of the other riders, in the second run he was faster than riders like [Francesco] Bagnaia and [Brad] Binder.
“And then he had the two crashes: it's a bit strange that he kept it for 13 laps; usually when a tyre doesn't work the riders come back and ask to change it after two-three laps.
“And as Massimo Rivola rightly said, the pressures and temperatures were fine.
“Everything was working well from a tyre point of view. For us, from what we have seen so far and the data we have, there are no problems.”