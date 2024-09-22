Jorge Martin Laments 'Small Mistake' For Lost Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint Victory
Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin cited the track limits warning as a key distraction during the Emilia Romagna MotoGP sprint at Misano, which caused him to make a costly mistake, ultimately losing the lead to his championship rival, Francesco Bagnaia.
Bagnaia, starting the sprint race from pole position, quickly fell behind Martin, who had a strong launch from second. A bold overtake on the first lap allowed Martin to lead the 13-lap race for the first seven laps, but as the race progressed, Bagnaia relentlessly closed the gap, putting immense pressure on the championship leader.
Martin ran wide on Lap 8, opening the door for Bagnaia to take control of the race. Though Martin pressed hard to reclaim the lead, Bagnaia's impressive pace ensured he stayed ahead, holding off the Pramac rider all the way to the checkered flag.
While Bagnaia secured victory, he also shortened the gap to Martin in the championship standings to four points ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix. Martin blamed the loss of focus arising due to a track limits warning for running off the circuit. Speaking to the media in Parc Ferme after the sprint race, he said:
“Yeah, for sure I couldn’t keep that concentration when I got that track limits warning,” Martin said in parc ferme after the sprint.
“I did this small mistake that was the key for losing the race.
“I think staying in front I could have had a bit more possibilities [to win].
“But Pecco, I think, was unstoppable today. I think for tomorrow I maybe am a bit stronger. We will find the way to be back on the victory.”
He added:
“I’m happy with how the day went. For sure I missed the victory, this I know 100%.
“But I think I did a good start, from that point I was really focused on my pace, on my feelings.
“Then I received this track limits warning in a bad place and I missed a bit the concentration, and I missed the line and I let Pecco past. For sure, a small mistake that I paid really heavily with losing the victory.”
During the sprint race, 14 riders were issued warnings for exceeding track limits, while Raul Fernandez and Joan Mir were penalized with long lap penalties for repeatedly running off the circuit. Notably, Bagnaia remained within track limits throughout the race, and if he were to win Sunday's Grand Prix at Misano, he would overtake Martin in the championship standings.