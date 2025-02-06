Jorge Martin's Teammate Opens Up After Horrific Crash At Sepang
Jorge Martin's new Aprilia teammate Marco Bezzecchi has opened up on Martin's horrific crash that left him with multiple fractures on the first day of testing at Sepang, pointing out that the medium rear tire is "very tricky" to handle.
The reigning world champion suffered a violent highside at Turn 2 while navigating a left-hander on his 2025 Aprilia RS-GP, sending him crashing onto the asphalt. The heavy impact resulted in fractures to his right hand and left foot.
Aprilia stated that the crash was not caused by rider error or a mechanical issue. The Spaniard remained conscious throughout the incident and was initially assessed at the circuit’s medical center before being transferred to Aurelius Hospital in Nilai, near the Sepang International Circuit, for further evaluation.
While Trackhouse rookie rider Ai Ogura escaped unscathed from a high-speed crash, Raul Fernandez was diagnosed with a broken bone after his crash. When Bezzecchi was asked what he thought was the reason for the increasing number of crashes, he said:
"Well, I don't know exactly. What I can say is that we have not enough soft tyres on the rear, which is the only one that is working here in Sepang.
"So I only ride with the medium and the medium on the rear is very tricky, very difficult. The grip level is very low.
"I don't know about the crashes from the other riders, but this is what I felt on my riding."
Bezzecchi admitted that Aprilia's testing strategy was uncertain considering Martin's crash. He added:
"I don't know. First of all, I would say that we need to wait about Jorge.
"Raul, I noticed right now that he's hurt himself.
"We will wait for [news on] Jorge and then we will understand what we can do. For the moment, sorry, but I don't know."
Addressing his own test run on the RS-GP, Bezzecchi explained:
“We tried the spec from Montmelo and then I jumped on the new one.
“I adapted a little bit and then I made a back check to the spec of Montmelo and fortunately we put that [older spec] on the back of the box.
“[The new parts are] a small step, but still it's early to say to say something more important. I felt some positives, of course.
"Everything that I tried was better, but I still need time on the bike to really understand how big is the step from the old one to the new one.
“But I felt immediately something better. So this is why I kept the new one.”