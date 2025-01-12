Jorge Martin Seeks To Mend Strained Relationship With New Aprilia Teammate After Rough Past
Jorge Martin has stressed the need to mend his strained relationship with his new 2025 Aprilia teammate, Marco Bezzecchi, as he looks forward to leading the factory team.
Martin pointed out that despite their clash from their Moto3 racing days, Bezzecchi's inputs on Aprilia's 2025 MotoGP bike will also help him, hinting at his willingness to resolve their differences.
Martin, who secured the 2024 MotoGP championship, moves from Ducati's former satellite team Pramac to Aprilia. Bezzecchi ended his stint with the VR46 Racing Team to head to the factory Aprilia outfit.
However, Martin likely wants to reconcile with his teammate before starting a new chapter in his MotoGP career. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:
“Since we fought in Moto3 we have had many scuffles.
"Anyway, what matters to me is that my partner is competitive.
“If he manages to give instructions to improve the bike, that will help me too. And vice versa.”
He added:
"Although I will never be Aleix Espargaro, now I have that leadership role, and as world champion I have to lead this Aprilia project.
“This means having a good relationship with my partner.”
Bezzecchi, on the other hand, looks forward to the valuable opportunity of partnering with a world champion like Martin to learn in the upcoming season. He also stressed that he was Martin's friend. But his close relationship with Francesco Bagnaia, Martin's 2024 championship rival, led him to voice his support for Bagnaia's return to form in 2025. He said:
“Well, Jorge made a wonderful season already last year.
“This year he was better, always consistent, always fast, always competitive through every weekend of the year.
“He didn’t win as much as Pecco but, in the end, he was the strongest because it’s not always the fastest that wins the title.
“I’m very sorry for Pecco, I have nothing against Jorge, I’m his friend.
“But of course I’m closer to Pecco and I supported Pecco more.
“But Jorge was very good and he deserved the championship. Pecco deserved it too, but in the end Jorge deserved it more.
“I’m sure that Pecco will come back, this day he will remember for all his life, and he will come back very strong.
“And to have Jorge as a team-mate next year is big luck because he’s the strongest one.
“So, it’s an opportunity to learn, it’s an opportunity to get information from the best rider in the world.”