KTM Clears Pedro Acosta's Doubts On MotoGP Project Amid Financial Turmoil
Pedro Acosta met key figures at KTM's headquarters in Mattighofen, Austria, amid the manufacturer's ongoing financial turmoil, his manager, Albert Valera confirmed. Acosta sought clarity on how KTM's precarious situation might impact its MotoGP program, to which KTM has shown a positive response by emphasizing that the crisis won't impact its sporting side of operations, and that "racing is the essence."
KTM is undergoing significant restructuring after declaring bankruptcy weeks ago, with debts reaching 2.9 billion euros. Reports indicate that up to 800 employees will lose their jobs by the year-end, and the remaining staff will forego December salaries despite earlier assurances. During his visit, Acosta and Valera held discussions with KTM Factory Racing executives, including Motorsports Director Pit Beirer.
This follows recent comments from Valera, who acknowledged growing trust issues between the rider and KTM. Valera stated that Acosta, who signed with KTM's factory team this year, was blindsided by the company’s financial troubles, having been led to believe that "KTM was a giant with huge financial muscle." He stated last week:
"Nobody warned us of this possibility when we signed the contract in May.
"We were told that KTM was a giant with huge financial muscle, it was a complete surprise for us.
"It has not been easy news to digest. Fortunately, from what we are told, the project is going to continue in MotoGP, so there is no danger of having no bike for next year.
"What we are wondering is under what conditions we are going to be able to compete.
"In May we signed a contract with a winning project, with a company that was generating tens of millions of profit and with a clear message that they were in a strong position to be able to fight against Ducati.
"However, today this is not the case. Suddenly, in six months, everything has changed and we wonder what has happened. It is something that worries us and to deny the obvious would be absurd.
"I think we have to recognise it and be honest, and obviously, both Pedro and I, his family and his entourage, are concerned about the current situation."
Now though, Valera revealed that Acosta was relieved after visiting KTM and taking note of the situation. He said:
"Pedro and I had the opportunity to travel to Austria to see in person the real situation of the KTM project in MotoGP.
"Despite the delicate situation that the company is going through, the feeling is positive.
"We have been told at all times that racing is the essence of KTM, that they will continue working with the sole objective of winning the title.
"Pedro is committed to the project and feels more relieved and confident after the meeting."