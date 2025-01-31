KTM's Brad Binder Eager To Close In On Ducati After Shocking 'Gap Per Lap' Claim
KTM factory MotoGP rider Brad Binder revealed that he is eager to focus on areas this season where the RC16 MotoGP bike can close the gap to Ducati. Binder made a surprising claim that KTM's gap to Ducati "per lap" wasn't too far apart last year. Notably, the 2024 season saw KTM trail Ducati in the constructors' standings by a massive 395 points.
Binder acknowledged that though Ducati's dominance was evident throughout the year, KTM's lap-time deficit was smaller at certain circuits, and those are the areas the team would focus on covering in upcoming pre-season tests in Malaysia and Thailand. Revealing his viewpoint about the gap to Ducati at KTM's 2025 MotoGP bike launch, the South African rider said:
“Well, I think it’s different at many places.
“At some tracks I think we are right there and we are in with a shot, but at some tracks and other situations it seems a lot more difficult.
“However, if you actually run the numbers and see the gap per lap, it’s really not that much.
“So, I’ve seen it before where gaps have looked like it’s a long way maybe but in the reality when you make some small steps, like two, three small steps, at the end of the day that gap disappears and just shrinks.
“So, that’s our goal coming into this pre-season, especially with the testing coming up in Malaysia and Thailand.
“When we line up in Thailand, I want to be in the best form of my life.”
KTM's management has stressed that the ongoing restructuring won't affect its MotoGP project. When asked if the financial struggle affected KTM's results in the 2024 season, Binder said:
“I mean, for sure our situation last year, I think we were trying to chase a lot of performance extremely quickly.
“I think we were all not satisfied with where we were.
“So, of course we are all working as hard as we could to get further up the field and fight even closer to the front for sure. Other than that, not at all.”
Binder's teammate Pedro Acosta seemed concerned about KTM's financial struggles over the winter break but had his doubts cleared after visiting the KTM headquarters in Austria. He revealed that his focus now remains to perform his best on the track to support the team in times of crisis. He said:
“Well, in the end, it’s not a thing that I have to think about.
“I mean, this is work from the guys in the factory, from Pit and all of the management, we are only quite focused on being fast on track.
“In the end, it’s the biggest help we can give to everyone if we are winning. We are quite calm and it’s not my work to think about this.”