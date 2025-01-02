Luca Marini Shares Insights On The '24 Performance of MotoGP's Japanese Manufacturers
With the 2024 season proving challenging for both Japanese manufacturers, Yamaha and Honda, Repsol Honda’s Luca Marini acknowledged that Honda made significant improvements to its MotoGP bike, though he also pointed out that Yamaha’s head start in development meant it was always a step ahead.
While both manufacturers saw progress through the long 20-race season, Marini firmly believes Honda made the greater strides. Yamaha’s consistent performance, led by Fabio Quartararo, resulted in a 49-point gap in the constructors’ standings, with Yamaha finishing ahead of Honda.
Marini acknowledged that Yamaha's M1 perfectly suited Quartararo's style, but revealed that he received positive vibes from Honda this year, thereby raising his optimism for the 2025 season. He said:
“We were always a step behind, because they started from a much higher point than us.
“We gained a lot, we reduced the gap but still not at the same level as them.
“And I think because also they developed the bike during the season. They were not stuck and they kept working a lot.
“During the season the bike improved, like our bike.
“I think we made more improvements than Yamaha but they started from a higher point than us, especially with Quartararo that knows very well the Yamaha and is able to bring the bike to the limit.
“And for sure it suits perfectly his riding style, he has much more knowledge of the bike and always his performance is better than us… always, maybe not.
“But most of the time. But for sure also as a rider I will be next year stronger on the Honda.”
He added:
“I think that during this season they made a huge step.
“Since the day that I came to this factory I saw many changes and next year even more changes will happen.
“So, just it gives me positive vibes. Let’s see how the new guys, how the new engineers will work and for sure everybody wants to bring Honda back to the top.”
Marini recognizes that Honda still has a considerable challenge ahead in its recovery, emphasizing the need for continuous hard work during the off-season to close the gap to its competitors in 2025. He said:
“If we have to check the performance, the development of the bike compared to [the Catalan GP in] May and here [in Barcelona GP], I think that we made a good step forward.
“For sure it's still not enough. But the bike is working well, the riders have improved and we are in a very good trend.
“We have to keep working and gain another half a second from here to Sepang.”