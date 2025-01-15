Marc Marquez Equals Unofficial Blistering Supersport Lap Record on 2025 Ducati Panigale V2
Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez recently tested the 2024 race-spec Ducati Panigale V2 superbike at the Aspar Circuit, before setting a similar time on the road-going version of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V2.
Ducati Corse CEO Claudio Domenicali revealed the story behind the six-time MotoGP world champion's test run on the red superbike and revealed that Marquez had equaled the unofficial lap record for bikes in the supersport category.
During a winter training session at Spain's Aspar Circuit, Marquez participated in a track day riding a 2024 race-spec Panigale V2. Domenicali revealed in a LinkedIn post that he also arranged for Marquez to test the 2025-spec Ducati Panigale V2, originally used for promotional purposes.
The Ducati boss detailed how the Spaniard clocked an impressive lap time of 1:12.2 on both bikes. Marquez demonstrated that the 2025 bike, despite its added weight from road-legal requirements, matched the performance of the lighter, track-tuned 2024 model. Domenicali is now eager to test the track-spec 2025 Panigale V2 in the future with Marquez and his MotoGP teammate, Francesco Bagnaia. He said:
"It was just before Christmas when I was on the phone with Marc for the usual holiday wishes, and I found out he had planned a training session at the Aspar Circuit in Valencia for today.
"The plan was to have a session on a 2024 Panigale V2, since he was told that our fully new 2025 model was not yet available in race trim.
"I was too curious to hear his opinion about our new baby track bike. So, during my trip to the mountains for my skiing holiday, I made a few calls to arrange for him to do at least a few laps with the bike we had used for the official launch video and photo.
"To my surprise, I got a call from Marc at the end of the day. He told me not only that he loved the bike’s quick handling, super comfortable riding position, and 'electric' power delivery, but also that he managed to lap in 1’12.2 seconds! My team informed me that this matches the unofficial lap record for the Supersport class!
"Marc also rode the 2024 Panigale V2 in full race trim, achieving the same lap time. However, the 2025 Panigale V2 was a fully road-going version, with legal catalysed exhaust, headlight, taillight and side stand!
"We can’t wait to test the 2025 Panigale in full race trim with Marc and Pecco. This version will have 126 HP compared to the current 120 HP, along with nearly 10 kg of weight savings from removing all the road-legal features!
"I am very happy with the performance of a bike designed to strike the best compromise between lap times on the track and fun on open mountain roads!
"Thank you, Marc, and many compliments to the Ducati engineers who developed this bike!
"Welcome to the family, new Panigale V2! Once again, low weight is proving to be a winning choice!"