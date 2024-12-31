Max Verstappen Reveals Interest in New Motorsport Challenge After Fourth F1 Championship Win
Max Verstappen has shown a growing fascination with the world of MotoGP shortly after earning his fourth F1 Championship title in 2024. Though the season was challenging for the Dutchman, Verstappen managed to secure his championship status in Las Vegas, despite a dip in performance from his Red Bull team. His unwavering interest in MotoGP has come to the forefront, as he shared in a recent interview, revealing how he balances his hectic F1 schedule with keeping up with MotoGP races.
Verstappen has become a key figure in the sports industry, with four consecutive F1 World Championship titles to his name, putting him in the company of other greats like Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel. Despite facing a challenging 2024 F1 season, where Red Bull experienced a period without wins from the Spanish Grand Prix to Brazil, Verstappen’s persistence ensured he still finished at the top with two races to spare, officially clinching the trophy on the Las Vegas Strip.
While his Formula 1 career continues on a trajectory of prominence, Verstappen’s affection for MotoGP isn’t entirely new. Throughout recent media interviews, notably a joint appearance with six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez during an event at Red Bull’s Hangar 7 in Austria, Verstappen admitted his enthusiasm for the sport.
“I’m a big MotoGP fan and I try to watch every race. I even take my iPad to the circuits so I don’t miss anything,” he revealed.
Marc Marquez, well-regarded as one of the greatest in motorcycle racing, recently moved to Ducati. His move from Honda to Ducati’s Gresini squad for the 2024 season involved breaking a long-standing contract, reflecting his ongoing ambition and quest for competitive performance. Verstappen spoke highly of Marquez’s abilities, reflecting admiration and confidence in his successful time with the energy drink brand:
“Marc is a six-time MotoGP champion. And although he will need some time to adapt to his new team, I am sure he will do very well. He is the best on the grid.”
The conversation about Formula 1 drivers' love for MotoGP is not entirely speculative, as there are historical precedents for crossovers within motorsports. MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi tested both Ferrari and Mercedes F1 cars, and riders like Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez themselves have dabbled in F1 experiences through trials or promotional events.
Looking at the practical side of attempting a MotoGP ride, Verstappen admits the safety concerns of his current F1 team and maintains a realistic approach.
"I would love to try it, but I think it would be more sensible to start with a Moto2 or a Moto3 bike before trying a MotoGP. I would love to do it, but I understand the concerns of my team. For now, I will settle for enjoying it as a spectator."