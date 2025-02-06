Michelin Jumps To Defend Tires After Horrific Jorge Martin MotoGP Testing Crash
Michelin has stepped in to defend their tires following a dramatic crash involving Aprilia's Jorge Martin during the first day of the Sepang MotoGP test.
The Spanish rider was left with multiple fractures after crashing twice during testing in Sepang. As a result, Martin is unable to continue participating in the remainder of the tests and his preseason preparations are now uncertain, with surgery in Spain planned for the upcoming Friday.
Michelin, the official tire supplier for MotoGP since 2016, is standing by the integrity and performance of their tires. Piero Taramasso, a Michelin representative, stated, "there are no problems" with the tires that Martin was using at the time of his crash.
Despite the severity of Martin's crashes, Aprilia's CEO Massimo Rivola indicated that the incident was not due to rider or bike error. He claimed that the tires maintained correct operating parameters. This aligns with Taramasso's position, who highlighted the necessity of examining all potential causes in such accidents. Taramasso commented:
“When there are these accidents we always have to look for the reason and logically the tyres are part of the bike and the whole system.
“We looked at Jorge's rear tyre: as far as traceability is concerned, this tyre was manufactured last year, it was never heated and therefore had all the qualities to be a high-performance tyre and that's why we brought it here.
“We looked at the tyre after the runs that Jorge did and it worked well: you can see it from the look, it worked both left and right.
“When tyres don't work they always have that shiny, smooth look and that wasn't the case for Jorge's tyre.
“Then also analysing the lap times: he did a run for the first four-five laps on the times of the other riders, in the second run he was faster than riders like [Francesco] Bagnaia and [Brad] Binder.
“And then he had the two crashes: it's a bit strange that he kept it for 13 laps; usually when a tyre doesn't work the riders come back and ask to change it after two-three laps.
“And as Massimo Rivola rightly said, the pressures and temperatures were fine.
“Everything was working well from a tyre point of view. For us, from what we have seen so far and the data we have, there are no problems.”
The incident has once again put Michelin's tires under scrutiny. Discussions about the design and performance of the medium rear tire have emerged, particularly as some riders have experienced grip issues with this tire in Sepang. Michelin, however, remains firm in their conclusion that there were no problems.