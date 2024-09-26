MotoGP: All New 22-Race 2025 Calendar Unveiled
MotoGP has announced the calendar for 2025, kicking off with the Thai GP scheduled from February 28 to March 2 at the Chang International Circuit. The season will feature 22 Grands Prix across 18 countries, marking the return of the Brno Circuit in Czechia and the inaugural race at Balaton Park in Hungary.
According to MotoGP.com, the 2025 season features four long-haul events at the start and finish of the year. After pre-season testing at Sepang and Buriram, the Thai Grand Prix will make history as the first season opener in Southeast Asia in 25 years and the first-ever in Thailand. Following this historic kickoff, riders will have a chance to recharge before heading to Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
The season continues with the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, scheduled after Ramadan, and then shifts to Europe, starting with the round at Jerez. This will be followed by the iconic French GP at Le Mans, which aims to break its all-time attendance record once again. Notably, the British GP will take place at Silverstone at the end of May, with the Aragon GP following just two weeks later. The season maintains its momentum with back-to-back events at Mugello and a special 100th-anniversary celebration at Assen.
MotoGP will then venture back to Asia, beginning with Motegi in Japan and then moving to the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia. After a brief break, the riders will head to Australia for the Phillip Island race, followed by the final "flyaway" event in Sepang, Malaysia. The season will conclude in Europe with the Portuguese GP at Portimão and the traditional finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.
MotoGP 2025 CALENDAR
1. THAI GP: 28 February - 2 March at Chang International Circuit
2. ARGENTINA GP: 14 March - 16 March at Termas de Río Hondo
3. AMERICAS GP: 28 March - 30 March at the Circuit of the Americas
4. QATAR GP: 11 April - 13 April at Lusail International Circuit
5. SPANISH GP: 25 April - 27 April at Circuito de Jerez- Angel Nieto
6. FRENCH GP: 9 May - 11 May at Le Mans
7. BRITISH GP: 23 May - 25 May at Silverstone Circuit
8. ARAGON GP: 6 June - 8 June at Motorland Aragon
9. ITALIAN GP: 20 June - 22 June at Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
10. DUTCH GP: 27 June - 29 June at TT Circuit Assen
11. GERMAN GP: 11 July - 13 July at Sachsenring
12. CZECH GP: 18 July - 20 July at Automotodrom Brno
13. AUSTRIAN GP: 15 August - 17 August at Red Bull Ring- Spielberg
14. HUNGARIAN GP: 22 August - 24 August at Balaton Park Circuit
15. CATALAN GP: 5 September - 7 September at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
16. SAN MARINO GP: 12 September - 14 September at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
17. JAPANESE GP: 26 September - 28 September at Mobility Resort Motegi
18. INDONESIAN GP: 3 October - 5 October at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
19. AUSTRALIAN GP: 17 October - 19 October at Phillip Island
20. MALAYSIAN GP: 24 October - 26 October at Sepang International Circuit
21. PORTUGUESE GP: 7 November - 9 November at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
22. VALENCIA GP: 14 November - 16 November at Circuit Ricardo Tormo