MotoGP Champ Jorge Martin Sparks Speculation with New Number Tease For Aprilia Entry
Newly crowned MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has hinted at the number he might sport in 2025 as he moves away from Ducati's Pramac to its immediate rival, Aprilia. During the post-season test in Barcelona, Martin remained with his familiar #89. However, at the recent TT-Christmas motocross event at Rocco’s Ranch, he teased a different number, sparking speculation that it could appear on his Aprilia RS-GP next season.
The event held at Rocco’s Ranch, situated near the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, saw several prominent grand prix riders join the fun, including Fermin Aldeguer and Aleix Espargaro. The gathering not only boasted some of the top talents in motorsport but also raised an impressive €20,000, which will go towards supporting Aspar’s Valencia flood relief fund.
Throughout the 20-round 2024 season, Martin engaged in a fierce rivalry with factory Ducati's champion Francesco Bagnaia. Their championship battle culminated in a thrilling showdown at the season finale in the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona. Although Martin claimed just three Grand Prix wins compared to Bagnaia’s 11, his superior Sprint race performances and remarkable consistency secured him his maiden championship with a 10-point advantage.
Martin regards his championship victory over Bagnaia as a fitting response to Ducati's decision to reject his promotion to the factory team for 2025. Originally slated to join Bagnaia, Ducati instead chose Marc Marquez for the seat, prompting Martin to explore other opportunities. As a result, he signed a multi-year contract with Aprilia.
The Spaniard's fitting reply to Ducati could also mean taking away the #1 plate held by reigning champion Bagnaia throughout the 2024 season, and Martin's recent post on Instagram hints that he will take the number one plate to Aprilia next season. Before Bagnaia, Joan Mir used the number one plate after his 2020 championship victory, while Casey Stoner used it back in 2012.
The decision to use the #1 plate might have been a very recent one, as Martin was unsure of using it right after his championship victory in Barcelona. When asked if he would use the #1 plate next year, he said after the season finale:
“What do you think?
“I think now it’s time to celebrate the moment. I don’t want to think about next year.
“Today we are the number one and we will try to win the championship party today also. I don’t want to think about next year.
“We have to time to think about this and let’s see.”