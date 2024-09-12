MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli's Sees Threat Of Ducati Team Orders - 'Tricky'
Pramac Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli's position in the upcoming title battle brings an added layer of intrigue, as he could play a pivotal role in the championship's outcome if Ducati decides to implement team orders. This is possible, despite him being out of mathematical contention for the championship.
The Italian rider is friends with Francesco Bagnaia, his VR46 Academy colleague, and the reigning factory Ducati champion. In addition, Morbidelli is also the teammate of Jorge Martin, who is fighting for the championship against Bagnaia.
All three riders pilot the GP24 MotoGP bike and are under direct contract with Ducati. However, the entire equation shifts next season, with Martin set to leave for Aprilia and Pramac transitioning to Yamaha. Morbidelli will join VR46 under Ducati's umbrella, and Bagnaia will continue racing for Ducati. The crucial spot Morbidelli is placed in currently, allows him to influence the championship outcome in many ways, especially if Ducati implements any team orders.
This is especially possible given his resurgence in last weekend's San Marino MotoGP, where he qualified between championship rivals Bagnaia and Martin by being the second fastest. The feat was followed by an impressive sprint performance, where Martin, Bagnaia, and Morbidelli finished within 1.8 seconds of each other in a tightly contested battle, marking Morbidelli's first top-three finish in three years.
When asked about the influential spot he is placed in currently, where he could come under team orders if he continues his performance streak, the 29-year-old rider told the media:
“I was there. Still [Bagnaia and Martin] are the quickest of the field but for sure if we keep going like this, there will be races where we are going to be there [with them], while they are fighting for the championship.
“We are going to have to think for ourselves and what's best for Ducati, and for sure, for them as well. It's going to be tricky to make the right choice, but we will discuss it all together and try to make the right choice."
Morbidelli continued that having a problem of choice such as this was something he liked and wished to have in the future, considering his challenging period at Yamaha in the past. He added:
"I'm wishing quite a lot to have this kind of problem.
"I hope to have this kind of problem in the future!"
Morbidelli is twelfth in the riders' standings and 222 points behind Martin. Despite being out of contention for a championship win, his points are important for Pramac in the teams' standings, especially when it competes intensely with Gresini to finish its final Ducati season as the top independent team.