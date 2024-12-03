MotoGP: Jack Miller Takes Aim At KTM's Slow Development After 2024 Woes
Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller recently voiced his dissatisfaction with KTM's development in the 2024 season. Acknowledging the challenges faced by the team, Miller was disappointed in their inability to adapt to the complexities of the 2024 Michelin rear tire construction.
Throughout the season, Miller found himself struggling to compete at the level he once did, citing difficulties with reoccurring vibration issues with the KTM RC16 that have increasingly hindered performance.
In 2024, Miller's performance saw him drop to 14th place in the overall standings, a significant decline compared to his achievements in previous seasons. Attributing part of this downturn to KTM's delayed adaptation to new tire technology, Miller finished the season with just 87 points. This placed him markedly behind his teammate, Brad Binder, who managed to secure fifth place. Reflecting on his performances, Miller noted his best results were two fifth-place finishes, far below his aspirations.
“Last year. Honestly, this year has been a struggle. No hiding that fact," Miller explained to the media.
“I think Valencia last year, leading that last race was a nice feeling, fighting for the podium; sprint podium in Sachsenring; podium and sprint podium at Jerez.
“But yeah definitely this year with the new tyre we’ve struggled to adapt to that.
“Obviously being on the same chassis as we were since Misano last year doesn’t help. So, that’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.”
Despite the setbacks in 2024, Miller's resolve never wavered. He continued:
“I never f***ing gave up one moment”.
“Yeah, I think so.
“Obviously the freshest one was the fifth-place in Buriram. That was nice to be back fighting for the podium again.
“Ok, it was in wet conditions, but we showed true grit and I think that describes these last two years.
“I never f***ing gave up one moment even when I was landing on my head every second weekend, I was trying my best.
“I went to sleep last weekend on Sunday and came back here with nothing to gain from this weekend but still gave it my all every practice.
“So, at the end of the day that’s what I’m here to do, is give it my all every time I hit the track.
“I’m a racer and I want to be competitive. And unfortunately I haven’t met my expectations in the last two years, so I’m disappointed with that.”
Miller's departure from KTM is also a huge change within the team’s lineup. KTM opted to replace him for the 2025 season with new signings, including moving Pedro Acosta to the factory team and securing Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales for the Tech3 team.