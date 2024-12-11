MotoGP: Jorge Martin Slams Ducati’s Betrayal - ‘Now They’re Biting Their Nails’
2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has shared the two key motivating factors that fueled his determination to clinch the title. Reflecting on his experience testing the 2025 bike during the post-season, he admitted that Ducati will likely be "biting their nails" in anticipation of the challenges ahead.
It was expected that Ducati would extend the Spaniard's contract, but it chose to sign Gresini's Marc Marquez alongside Francesco Bagnaia for the upcoming season. This was a disappointing point for Martin to come to terms with, but he took it as an opportunity to prove his riding performance. Martin also revealed that his crash in Germany became a turning point, motivating him to commit to avoiding further mistakes and driving him toward clinching the championship title. Speaking about Ducati's decision to drop him from the 2025 lineup, he told Marca:
“Honestly, for me, the key point of the championship was not there.
“Yes, obviously, for the press, for the contractual issue, there was a mess and it was a before and after in my history with Ducati, that's clear.
“But, for me, on a sporting level, a turning point could have been Germany, when I fell leading with a lot of advantage.
“I think that might be the turning point for me to make the switch and say, 'So far, I'm not going to fail anymore.' That did motivate me.
“Whether they catch me or not, you can't control it.
“In the end, I saw that I didn't have to prove anything and I gave my one hundred percent, just as I had done until that moment and I managed to take this title.”
“Now, surely, they are biting their nails, but, in the end, it is not with me that you have to talk about it…”
Another motivating factor for the 26-year-old was his team, Pramac, which parted ways with Ducati as a satellite team to partner with Yamaha next year. This allowed Martin and his team to unite with determination towards a common goal to help him secure the 2024 championship title. He added:
“It made us unite more.
“Also, I took that opportunity to make the team a unit, to bring them all together and tell them: 'Guys, this has happened...'
“This year, in the end, I have also taken things more as an opportunity and not as a threat.
“You say to yourself: 'Okay, it is what it is, what opportunity do we have ahead of us? Well, a satellite team of 10-12 guys can beat a factory of 200. So let's work, no one is going to give us anything and we're going for it'.
“And, in the end, thanks to that, surely, I was able to be world champion.”