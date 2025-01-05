MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi Shares Life-Changing News
Seven-time MotoGP champion and VR46 Racing Team owner Valentino Rossi has joyfully announced the arrival of his second daughter with his partner Francesca, who gave birth on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The MotoGP icon, already a proud father to their first daughter, Giulietta, born two years ago, has been planning to scale back his car racing commitments to focus on his growing family.
The happy news arrived months after Rossi revealed his desire to increase his involvement in MotoGP. Since retiring in 2021, the Italian rider has shifted his focus to nurturing his VR46 Racing Team and mentoring young talents through his Academy. While he has maintained a limited presence in the MotoGP paddock, he has largely stayed away from championship events, preferring a more behind-the-scenes role.
The potential takeover of MotoGP by Liberty Media this year could bring significant changes to the sport, potentially reshaping its landscape. In light of this, Rossi might choose to increase his involvement in the paddock to maintain his influence in MotoGP's new chapter. As a result, the 45-year-old racer plans to give up time from his newfound car racing career. Rossi hinted last year about quitting the World Endurance Championship to focus on the GT World Challenge Europe. However, with the birth of his second daughter, it remains to be seen how he will increase his involvement in the premier class of motorcycle racing. He told Motorsport.com:
"This year I regret not being as present at the races and having had less time to work with the riders in our Academy.
"In 2025 I want to be more present in MotoGP races, so I will also do less car racing for that reason."
In 2025, the VR46 Racing Team will play a key role as Ducati's satellite outfit, stepping into the spotlight following Pramac's transition to Yamaha. The team will also feature Franco Morbidelli, forming a strong lineup alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio, who will ride the Ducati Desmosedici GP25, the same bike used by factory riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.
Following the personal happy news, Rossi will take part in the 100 km of Champions flat track event at his Tavullia ranch from January 10-11, a tradition he has maintained for the last ten years. In addition to participating, he will also manage the event that will see top names from the world of motorcycling, with a total of 43 riders. Notable MotoGP participants include Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, and Miguel Oliveira. In addition, the event will feature Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop.