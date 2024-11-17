MotoGP: Marc Marquez Makes Contact with Joan Mir as Cold Conditions Disrupt Practice
The MotoGP scene at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona has been fraught with drama as cold temperatures complicate the practice sessions. On the morning of the event, riders were met with a brisk 10 degrees Celsius, an unusually cold setting that not only added an element of unpredictability. This led to a collision between Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.
Not for the first time, it was Marquez who was at the center of the on-track action. Riding for the Repsol Honda team, Marquez found himself in a tense moment with Joan Mir of Gresini Ducati. At Turn 1, Marquez's Honda clipped the back of Mir’s bike when he turned across him, leading to contact.
There were no hard feelings, however, as Marquez quickly gestured towards Mir in a manner suggesting an apology.
Pedro Acosta also faced the challenges posed by the cold conditions, experiencing a fall during the warm-up session. Acosta, a relative newcomer with a burgeoning reputation within the MotoGP paddock, had a difficult start to the weekend.
As the championship race looms, the pressure is mounting. Jorge Martin holds a 19-point lead over Pecco Bagnaia, both vying for the season's coveted title. For Martin, positioned to start from fourth on the grid, a finish within the top nine will secure his championship crown. Meanwhile, Bagnaia starts on pole.