MotoGP: Marc Marquez Showers Huge Praise On Moto3 Rider
Gresini Racing MotoGP rider Marc Marquez has expressed high praise for Moto3 world champion David Alonso, stating his desire to see the young talent rise to MotoGP. However, Marquez urged caution, advising the sport not to place too much pressure on Alonso as he progresses to Moto2 next season.
Marquez has admitted admiration for the Moto3 rider in recent months. After all, Alonso has been a dominating presence in Moto3 with Aspar this season, securing victory in 10 out of the 16 Grands Prix held so far. Despite four races remaining on the calendar, he clinched the world title last weekend in Japan.
The 18-year-old Colombian finished third in the riders' championship during his debut season last year, quickly establishing himself as one of GP racing's brightest talents, with four victories propelling him to a standout rookie campaign.
Marquez praised Alonso, noting that despite possessing talent and charisma, he has his feet on the ground. He was even willing to bet that the junior rider would become a great champion one day. Offering crucial advice that he must be allowed to enjoy his racing journey as he climbs the ladder to the premier class, the six-time MotoGP champion stated:
“I’m in love with David, especially because he’s this kind of guy who is fast, super talented.
“But he has his feet on the ground, has charisma. So, I mean, he can be - and I think he will be, if I needed to bet - a great champion… he’s already a great champion, but an even better champion in the future.
“But now is time to just enjoy it, the kid needs time.
“Next year he will do some mistakes in Moto2, but don’t put a lot of pressure on him because he is super young.
“And I hope and I wish he can arrive at the top level in MotoGP.”
Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia shared that Moto3 champion Alonso's thirst for knowledge stood out when the young rider curiously asked him about his breakfast routine. Bagnaia was impressed by Alonso's eagerness to focus on even the smallest details of his development, something rarely seen in young riders. He added:
“He was asking me what I was eating for breakfast,” Bagnaia said after Alonso’s world title win.
“In Aragon, he asked me what I was eating before the race.
“Today [on Sunday in Japan] he asked me what I was eating for breakfast.
“So, I think he’s keeping all of these things [in his mind] and it’s something you don’t see in every young rider. So, this is great.”