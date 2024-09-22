MotoGP News: Enea Bastianini Defends Aggressive Pass to Clinch Victory at Misano
Enea Bastianini secured a contentious victory at the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix held at the iconic Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy. This race marked Bastianini’s second win of the 2024 season and the 100th victory for Ducati in MotoGP. The defining moment came during the final lap, at Turn 4, where Bastianini launched an aggressive pass on Jorge Martin, leading to slight contact and Martin veering off the track. The stewards reviewed the incident and opted not to take any further action.
"Has been a very difficult this overtake, but when you have the chance to win the race you have to do it," Bastianini stated unapologetically.
"You have to enter. Yes, it was a bit on the limit but in the end it was the only choice because without this possibility it was impossible for me because on the rest of the track [Martin] was super nice and was the only possibility for me."
The race itself was tense and fiercely competed over 27 laps, with Martin showing formidable performance, especially in Sector 3.
"Probably was the only opportunity for me, because in the sector number three from the exit from Turn 10 he was so strong." Reflecting on his final push, he continued: "I don’t know why but at the end of the long straight I was always 0.2s, 0.3 [behind]. It was the only opportunity to try to win the race."
This victory propelled Bastianini to third place in the overall rider standings, closing the gap to 59 points behind Martin, who remains a key rival.
Marc Marquez, who finished third, voiced a differing perspective on the incident, suggesting that Bastianini should have been penalized and dropped one position for running off-track at Turn 4.
The milestone 100th victory for Ducati made this even more pertinent.
"It was a big emotion about the 100 grand prix win for Ducati, and also because I made the overtake in front of my fan club with the pink clouds [of smoke]. It was so nice. This is a beautiful day for me."
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP Results
1. Enea Bastianini - Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
2. Jorge Martin - Pramac Ducati (GP24)
3. Marc Marquez - Gresini Ducati (GP23)
4. Marco Bezzecchi - VR46 Ducati (GP23)
5. Franco Morbidelli - Pramac Ducati (GP24)
6. Maverick Viñales - Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
7. Fabio Quartararo - Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
8. Aleix Espargaro - Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
9. Alex Marquez - Gresini Ducati (GP23)
10. Miguel Oliveira - Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
11. Joan Mir - Repsol Honda (RC213V)
12. Luca Marini - Repsol Honda (RC213V)
13. Raul Fernandez - Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
14. Fabio Di Giannantonio - VR46 Ducati (GP23)
15. Johann Zarco - LCR Honda (RC213V)
16. Jack Miller - Red Bull KTM (RC16)
17. Takaaki Nakagami - LCR Honda (RC213V)
18. Augusto Fernandez - Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
19. Brad Binder - Red Bull KTM (RC16)
20. Francesco Bagnaia - Ducati Lenovo (GP24) (DNF)
21. Pedro Acosta - Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) (DNF)