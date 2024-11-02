MotoGP News: Fabio Di Giannantonio Injury Update Given By Team With Recovery Timeline Revealed
VR46 Ducati team rider Fabio Di Giannantonio has been enduring a strenuous journey following a shoulder injury. Having undergone successful surgery on his left shoulder, he is now on a path to recovery, hoping to rejoin the racing world fully prepared for the upcoming 2025 MotoGP season.
The injury, which resulted from a high-speed crash during practice at the Austrian Grand Prix in mid-August 2024, forced Di Giannantonio to miss several races, including the Austrian GP. Despite this setback, he continued to race in subsequent events, even managing to deliver strong performances. However, the inherent risks of racing with an unstable shoulder meant that surgical intervention was inevitable to safeguard his future in the sport.
The VR46 team has now released a statement updating fans on Di Giannantonio's recovery:
“As expected, Fabio Di Giannantonio underwent surgery this morning to stabilise the injury to his left shoulder, a consequence of the high-speed crash that occurred last summer at the Austrian GP.
“Fabio reached the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome where Professor Alessandro Castagna performed the surgery using arthroscopic techniques.
“The operation was a complete success and the recovery times are estimated at approximately three months.
“Good luck to Fabio and a hug from the entire team for a speedy recovery.
“The goal is to return to the track, aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP, in good physical condition for the first test of the 2025 season (5-7 February, Sepang International Circuit).”
To cover for Di Giannantonio during his recovery, Valentino Rossi has brought back Andrea Iannone, a seasoned MotoGP winner, to the VR46 team. Iannone, returning to the MotoGP circuit after a four-year ban due to a doping violation, presents an interesting dynamic for the team.
2024 MotoGP Standings
1. Jorge Martin - 465
2. Francesco Bagnaia - 436
3. Marc Marquez - 365
4. Enea Bastianini - 352
5. Brad Binder - 206
6. Pedro Acosta - 198
7. Maverick Viñales - 180
8. Fabio Di Giannantonio - 165
9. Franco Morbidelli - 159
10. Aleix Espargaro - 143
11. Alex Marquez - 142
12. Marco Bezzecchi - 137
13. Fabio Quartararo - 98
14. Jack Miller - 84
15. Miguel Oliveira - 71
16. Raul Fernandez - 66
17. Johann Zarco - 48
18. Takaaki Nakagami - 31
19. Alex Rins - 23
20. Joan Mir - 21
21. Augusto Fernandez - 21
22. Luca Marini - 13
23. Pol Espargaro - 12
24. Daniel Pedrosa - 7
25. Stefan Bradl - 2
26. Remy Gardner - 0
27. Andrea Iannone - 0
28. Lorenzo Savadori - 0