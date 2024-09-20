MotoGP News: Franco Morbidelli Reveals Heartbreaking Effect Of Preseason Crash
Franco Morbidelli has opened up about the devastating effects of a preseason crash that nearly derailed his MotoGP career.
The incident occurred in January 2024 at Portimao, involving a Ducati Panigale V4. This crash, however, was only the beginning of a difficult journey for the Italian rider.
Morbidelli revealed that the crash led to severe memory loss lasting two weeks, during which he could not recognize even his closest family members and faced overwhelming psychological distress. He explained to the media:
"The truth about this accident has never been told to you in its entirety," he said.
"I lost my memory. For two weeks. I didn't recognize people who were very close to me, important members of my family. It seemed impossible, and yet.
“I had all the fears in the world. All of them. Fortunately, we saw that memories and lucidity were returning, little by little. Every day, a detail, something more: my brain started to function again as before.”
He added:
“Two weeks before this meeting, I was still a little 'gaga'. But my whole team at Pramac and the sporting family that surrounds me have been great.
“Getting back on the bike was a very tough challenge: in short, I hadn't done it for three months, since the last race of 2023, in Valencia.
“For a month, I didn't train. I was coming off a bad injury, which the only way to overcome is to stay still: you feel good, but the people around you know that's not true."
The crash came at a particularly challenging time for Morbidelli, who was in the middle of a transition from Yamaha to Pramac Ducati. This move was intended to rejuvenate his career after two difficult years with Yamaha. However, the accident severely impacted his adjustment period, causing him to miss vital preseason tests in Sepang and Qatar.
"After two difficult years with the Yamaha, you take a blow like that and you tell yourself that it's the final blow. But I gritted my teeth,” he said.
"Life can put us to the test at any moment. I can truly say that I have seen it all, but each time you learn that you have to be strong enough to handle adversity.
“As a man, there is no doubt: I am lucky to have my mother, my fiancee, my family by my side. I have discovered that I am very loved, I hope I deserve it."
Despite these setbacks, Morbidelli has made a strong comeback. By the fifth round of the current season, he had already achieved his first top-10 finish and has since recorded four top-10 finishes.
Looking ahead, Morbidelli’s career is set to take another exciting turn as he joins the VR46 team in 2025. This move will reunite him with Valentino Rossi’s squad, providing him the opportunity to continue riding a year-old Ducati.