MotoGP News: Frankie Carchedi Reflects on His Important Role in Marc Marquez’s Return to Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez’s Gresini crew chief, Frankie Carchedi, has opened up about the strong relationship he developed with the rider, revealing that he became so attuned to Marquez’s reactions that he could sense how the Spaniard was feeling, whether positive or negative before he even took off his helmet. With Marquez making the move to the Factory Ducati team in 2025, Carchedi will now take on the responsibility of being the crew chief for Fermin Aldeguer, who will be with Gresini for the next two years, marking a new chapter in both their careers.
At Gresini, Marquez's time with Carchedi, who had previously guided Joan Mir to the 2020 MotoGP title with Suzuki, was instrumental in elevating him to MotoGP's top team, Ducati, where he will partner Francesco Bagnaia. Carchedi's contribution in helping Marquez take a crucial step in his comeback played a pivotal role after a challenging conclusion at Honda.
Marquez's journey since a debilitating right arm injury in the 2020 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix has been a relentless fight for survival. After undergoing three surgeries, he made a determined return for the 2021 season, amid uncertainty about his future in the sport. However, struggles with an uncompetitive Honda RC213V ultimately led to his move to Gresini, signaling a fresh chapter in his storied career.
Once one of Ducati’s most formidable rivals, Marquez has now made his way back to the top with the team that is currently dominating MotoGP. Next season, he will work closely with Ducati's crew chief, Marco Rigamonti, in a new partnership aimed at continuing his resurgence in the sport. Speaking on his stint with Marquez at Gresini this year, Carchedi said:
“That's how it is.
“I'm a Gresini employee and have a very good relationship with them.
“When Marc came, there was also happiness and sadness with Diggia [leaving].
“You do all the work, at the end of the year, we were arguably the fastest on track [with Diggia] and then you're starting again. And it’ll be exactly the same [with Fermin in 2025].
“But with Fermin, we have two years. So that's a massive positive for me because you can really make progress. It’s like relationships. Everything takes time.
“I'm sure, Santi [Hernandez, Marquez’s Repsol Honda crew chief] at the end didn't even have to speak to Marc, he knew exactly just by looking at him what he wanted to do to the bike. That's how it works.
“I could arguably say the same with Marc by the end.
“Without even taking his helmet off, you only had to look at him and know exactly if it was going well or not.
“It's just a relationship. And the more time, the better you understand each other.”