MotoGP News: Giacomo Agostini's Surprising Take On Marc Marquez-Valentino Rossi Rivalry Revealed
MotoGP legend Giacomo Agostini, one of the most successful riders in Grand Prix history with more race victories than Valentino Rossi, has weighed in on the heated rivalry between Rossi and Marc Marquez. He characterized Marquez as a "pure spectacle," highlighting his more "reckless, daring, and bold" style on the track.
The 82-year-old, a 15-time world champion, weighed in on one of MotoGP's most intense and high-profile rivalries—a rivalry that has remained notably one-sided and still rages on today. Agostini's remarks follow Marquez's dismissal of Rossi's accusations of conspiring during the controversial 2015 season when Jorge Lorenzo narrowly edged out Rossi to claim the championship.
The season saw Rossi narrowly lose the championship to Lorenzo amidst a backdrop of controversial on-track clashes with Marquez. Years later, Rossi continues to allege that Marquez was responsible for his loss, attributing his title defeat to those incidents and showing no signs of letting the matter rest. Marquez, however, has chosen to stay away from the controversy in a statement to Marca, saying:
“Two can’t fight if one doesn't want to."
Rossi was outperformed by Marquez in the riders’ standings in all but two seasons—2015 and 2020. This marked the Spaniard's prime time with Honda, as he established himself as a dominant force, securing six championship titles in his first seven seasons in the premier class of motorcycle racing. Commenting on the two riders who have made their way into the history books of the sport, Agostini told the Spanish publication Relevo:
"Marc [Marquez] is my weakness, because I think he excites the public, the people who go to watch the races. He's a guy who puts on a show, and everyone loves him."
Commenting about Rossi, he said:
"A great one. A rider with cunning. Someone who wins nine world titles has to be really good."
He added:
“They were not at the same age.
“One had started, and the other had not. This could have conditioned the final results, you know?
“Although I recognize that Rossi also generated enthusiasm [...] The truth is that, thinking about it, for me Marquez is more reckless, daring, bold.
“He is a fighter, and people may like this more. Marc never gives up, he is pure spectacle.”
Marquez's dominance with Honda came to an abrupt halt following a severe right arm injury sustained at the 2020 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Despite undergoing three surgeries and facing an uncertain return in 2021, his comeback was hindered by the uncompetitive Honda RC213V. These challenges eventually prompted Marquez to join Gresini Ducati for the 2024 season, marking a fresh start in his illustrious career. His one-year stint with Gresini ultimately paved the way for a coveted factory Ducati seat in 2025.