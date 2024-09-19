MotoGP News: Jack Miller Opens Up On Contract Struggles Prior To Pramac Announcement
MotoGP rider Jack Miller has revealed the tumultuous negotiations that preceded his newly signed contract with Pramac Yamaha for the 2025 season.
Prior to this official announcement, Miller had faced an uncertain future casting a shadow over his racing career following his departure from the KTM team.
Rumors and speculation escalated during the British Grand Prix, linking Miller to various teams, including Pramac Yamaha and even a possible stint with Trackhouse. Miller, who had previously raced for Pramac Ducati from 2018 to 2020, found himself in a familiar, albeit precarious, position.
The turning point came when Yamaha confirmed Miller's one-year deal just before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Miller commented on the new contract:
“It’s been a long story but awesome to finally have it out there, and to have something because honestly things looked bleak around the summer break time,” Miller said.
“Extremely fortunate and extremely happy to be still on the grid next year.
“I feel like I have unfinished business here in MotoGP and extremely grateful for Paolo [Campinoti] and all the guys over at Yamaha for the opportunity to continue on.”
The upcoming season will see Miller racing alongside Miguel Oliveira, who is under a two-year contract with Pramac. Unfazed by the short-term nature of his own deal, Miller remarked:
“Extremely exciting.
“Did some of my best work on a one-year contract. So, no stranger to that.
“And yeah, we’ll see what the future holds for us both. But the feeling is awesome.
“To work with them is going to be a lot of fun, a lot of hard work, but they’ve got a great project already and it’s only going from strength to strength with the satellite team coming back on for 2025. It looks good.”
Yamaha Racing Managing Director Lin Jarvis commented on the contract announcement, stating:
“We are happy to announce that Jack is joining Prima Pramac Racing's line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group.
“With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond.
"Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can."
Paolo Campinoti, Pramac team principal, also commented:
“It is a pleasure to welcome Jack back to the team. We supported his growth in MotoGP, and now it’s great to begin this new collaboration with Yamaha, counting on the support of a rider we know well. We wish Jack the best for the end of the season and are glad to welcome him back home in 2025”.