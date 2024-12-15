MotoGP News: Jack Miller Struggles as KTM Nightmare Overshadows Ducati Glory
Jack Miller has reflected on a disappointing stint with KTM, a stark contrast to his successful 2022 season with Ducati, where he finished fifth in the championship. Looking ahead to his Pramac Yamaha switch next year, the Australian acknowledged his struggles at KTM, managing just one sprint race win and one Grand Prix victory over two seasons.
Adding to his frustration was the fact that he was outperformed on several occasions by KTM satellite team Tech3 GasGas riders Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder. Revealing the feeling of experiencing a championship battle at Ducati before ending up in an unexpected situation at KTM, Miller said:
“I’m disappointed for everybody.
“It’s not what we wanted from all parties. I came in there with 25 podiums, was on the podium and fighting for the championship the last year in Ducati, and then it hasn’t been what I imagined or envisioned.
“Even at the beginning of this season, I put in the hardest off-season I’ve put and didn’t get the results I’ve wanted.
“I tried my best from the first laps in Valencia when I first tried the bike until the last laps today, and I take pride in that fact and that’s it.”
Surprisingly, he noted that the 2023 bike felt better than the 2024 model, largely due to the RC16 MotoGP bike's unchanged chassis and difficulties adapting to a new tire. Miller said:
“Honestly, this year’s been a struggle.
“There’s no hiding that fact. Valencia last year: leading the last race was a nice feeling, fighting for the podium; [also] Sprint podium at Sachsering, podium and Sprint podium in Jerez, but definitely this year with the new tyre we struggled to adapt to that.
“Obviously being on the same chassis as we were in Misano last year doesn’t help. That’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.” [sic]
When Miller was asked if the Spanish Grand Prix was his best race with KTM, he said:
“I think so.
“Obviously the precious one is the fifth place in Buriram. That was nice to be back fighting for the podium again; okay it was wet conditions, but we showed true grit and that describes these last two years: I never gave up one moment, even when I was landing on my head every second weekend I was trying my best.
“I went to sleep last weekend on Sunday and came back here with nothing to gain from this weekend, but still gave it my all every single practice.
“At the end of the day that’s what I’m here to do, try to give my all every time I go on track. I’m a racer and I want to be competitive.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t met my expectations in the last two years, so I’m disappointed in that.”