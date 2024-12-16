MotoGP News: Jorge Martin Offers First Impression Of The 2025 Aprilia RS-GP
2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin, who switches to Aprilia next season, has revealed his first impression of the 2025 Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP bike, saying it has taken a significant leap from the 2024 machine and the "potential is high." Martin, who will race against a team that once rejected him, Ducati, is eager to get on a competitive machine that he believes can challenge the dominant Red team in the upcoming season.
Aprilia's recent post-season test in Barcelona featured an early version of the 2025 bike set for the pre-season tests in Sepang this February. The team's decision to hire the world champion marks the final step in a comprehensive internal restructuring. This shake-up aims to close the performance gap between Aprilia and Ducati, the dominant force in recent years.
Since his contract prevents him from discussing the bike in detail until the new year, Martin refrained from elaborating further. However, he did recognize that Aprilia has made considerable progress with the prototype, having completed 77 laps during the test. Speaking to Autosport on his first impression of the 2025 RS-GP, he said:
"I can't say much about the bike, but the look on my face was seen by all of you who were there.
"I was happy, and I don't think I could be happier than at Aprilia anywhere else.
"I think the new package is very interesting, and the jump the bike has made is the biggest in recent years. The potential is high and it looks very good."
Martin acknowledged that his new team is fully aware of the value of having a world champion on board, and is highly motivated to provide the necessary support to ensure his success in the upcoming seasons. The team's commitment to helping him achieve his goals is evident according to the Spaniard. He added:
"Aprilia has the commitment and I have seen that first-hand.
"I have noticed how they love me and what they will do for me. But they feel the responsibility of having the champion.
"We all want to win, but in order to do that we have to apply a strategy and a proper work dynamic."
Ducati's decision to choose Marc Marquez over Martin for its rider lineup had a profound impact, as Martin was the frontrunner for the spot. Following his championship victory this season, Martin is sure that Ducati must now regret passing on him. However, it remains uncertain whether Aprilia will have the pace to challenge the dominant Ducati next season, particularly after the team's performance decline in the second half of the current season.