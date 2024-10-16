MotoGP News: Jorge Martin’s Shocking Admission as He Battles to Avenge 2023 Title Loss
Pramac Ducati rider and 2024 MotoGP Championship leader Jorge Martin has reflected on his pain and struggles after losing the 2023 title to Francesco Bagnaia. That experience, he says, has made him stronger and more determined as he leads this year's championship fight by 10 points with a total of 392.
The Spaniard revealed his transformed mindset after narrowly missing out on the MotoGP championship last season by just 39 points. Heading into the Australian GP at the top of the standings, Martin is determined not to let the title slip away again. He remains focused and is sharper than ever as he looks to avoid the heartbreak he experienced in last year's final round. Speaking about his condition upon returning for the 2024 season early this year, Martin told the media:
“In February after the break, when we started again, I didn’t want to go back to the MotoGP bike.
“I had a lot of fears. I didn’t know if I was able to be as fast as before.
“Then I jumped on the bike. I understood it was the same. I was fast again, I could fight again.
“My target now is to fight and to give 100%.”
Feeling confident, he added:
“I am stronger. I am a bit better in almost every area.
“I don’t feel that I’m faster. Maybe last year I was faster, I had more speed than the rest.
“At this point, we are close with Pecco, Enea and Marc. We are similar.
“But I am stronger because there are either points where I am a bit better.”
Martin revealed the heavy toll that mental stress took on him, prompting him to strengthen his mindset to stay focused on the task ahead instead of being consumed by worry. He explained:
“We improved a lot on the mental side.
“Last season was difficult, I couldn’t manage the pressure. I struggled a lot to handle it, I didn’t know how to do it. I would go to sleep in races.
“I said, okay I need help to approach the weekends and the pressure. I said okay, I need to do it.
“This year I started to work on my mental side, to have the tools to manage the situation.
“To understand how to approach the weekends, and how to approach after a bad result also.
“This was the key to this season.
“To be more present was important. I was thinking too much, last season. Trying to imagine what could happen. But this is not the way.
“Last season I was too obsessed with the result, trying to win, win, win…
“Maybe this is not the way that helps me.
“Now I try to focus more on myself, I try to learn from every situation.
“It’s not all about wins. If I can win, perfect. If not, it’s okay, I can live with that. It was the main lesson I got from last season.
“This season, I sleep perfectly! We did a good job!”
The 2025 Aprilia rider then revealed his strategy for the last four races, explaining how he had learned to cope with the pressure. Revealing a more balanced side of himself, Martin said:
“There is pressure but I am okay with it.
“Pressure is a privilege. Not everyone has it. We are in front, battling for big things.
“When you are behind, it’s easier because you just have to push. When you are in front, it’s more difficult because you have to think more.
“My strategy this year - even if I am in front, think like I am behind. Push, push, push…
“Give 100% and don’t think about the rest, or what I cannot control.”
Speaking on his chances of winning the championship this year, he said:
“It’s a big dream, it would mean a lot.
“I know I can win. It’s 50-50.
“If I don’t win it, I will try again next season.
“I will fight for the possibility to decide if I have the #1.”