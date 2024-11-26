MotoGP News: Jorge Martin Shares Heartfelt Message To Ducati Ahead Of Exit
Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin, the 2024 MotoGP champion, expressed his gratitude to Ducati for supporting him throughout the championship battle and ensuring a fair season finale at the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, where the title was ultimately decided.
The Spaniard's remarks address pre-race speculation that Ducati might hinder his chances of winning, given his impending move to Aprilia next season, to prevent the coveted number one tag from leaving the team. However, Martin clarified that such interference never occurred.
Martin entered the race weekend with a 21-point lead over his title rival Francesco Bagnaia, starting from fourth on the grid while Bagnaia secured pole position. To claim the championship, Martin needed only a top-nine finish, regardless of Bagnaia’s outcome. The 26-year-old battled Bagnaia for the title until the final round and made history this year by becoming the first non-factory rider to win the MotoGP crown. Martin now joins Casey Stoner (2007) and Bagnaia as Ducati riders who have captured the premier-class championship. Being grateful to Ducati for the fair play, the world champion said:
“The key was Ducati. I mean, even if they didn't want me for next year, they let me fight with all the same tools.
“I think Gigi Dall’Igna believed in me a lot since I signed in Moto2. Then circumstances in life can change, and... that's why I never arrived to that [factory Ducati] team. But this is life.
“The key was that they let me [fight equally] - I'm so grateful to [Ducati CEO] Claudio Domenicali because nobody in this [press conference] room, I think, thought that they would let me [win].
“They let me fight, and I'm so grateful to them.”
Martin’s exclusion from Ducati’s factory team in 2024 wasn’t the first time he had been passed over for a coveted spot. Back in 2022, he similarly missed out on securing the official factory ride, which was instead awarded to Enea Bastianini, ultimately pushing Martin to Pramac Ducati. He added:
“2021 was awesome.
“Everything was like, ‘Martin is the future, the rising star’. Then 2022 was quite tough in terms of the professional side. The bike wasn't working perfectly, with that engine. I was struggling.
“Ducati also had a lot of pressure, and they had to make that choice [to sign Bastianini for 2023].”
He added:
“I didn't want to prove them [Ducati] wrong at any time, I just looked at myself and for my team. I think thanks to that [Bastianini] decision, I won with Pramac.
“Maybe in the factory team, it would have happened like with Enea maybe… I don't know. Maybe it wasn't my place. Life is like this and I'm happy that I won it with Pramac.
“It's the best place that I could win and they deserve it more than me.”