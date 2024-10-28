MotoGP News: Marc Marquez Breaks Down Controversial Clash With Joan Mir
The MotoGP Thai Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, witnessed a controversial moment between two riders from the Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez and Joan Mir. Racing against challenging weather conditions, Marquez aimed for a podium finish but ended up entangled in a contentious incident. This clash, particularly interesting due to the riders' team ties and championship implications, has sparked plenty of discussion.
Marquez, a six-time MotoGP World Champion, was positioned in second place when he attempted to overtake race leader Francesco Bagnaia on lap 14. The attempt resulted in a crash, relegating him to 16th place. Despite this, Marquez aggressively clawed his way back in the race, ultimately setting the stage for the clash with Joan Mir on lap 23 at turn three.
Marquez was on the inside line, attempting a pass at the apex, resulting in contact with Mir—a development Marquez anticipated would earn him a penalty.
"I imagined that I will get a penalty," Marquez said via Crash.net. "I didn’t see the image, but if the image is coming from the straight, that’s one point of view, but if the image is in the very last part, it’s another point of view," Marquez defended. “But, if it’s coming from the straight — already before the brake point I was parallel with Joan.”
In the aftermath of the incident, race stewards penalized Marquez with a 'drop one position' penalty for what they deemed irresponsible riding. Initially docked from 11th to 12th place post-race, Marquez was reinstated to 11th after it was confirmed he had served his penalty during the race by overtaking a rider, allowing him to pass, and then overtaking him again.
“For me, what happened is that he lost three positions on the previous lap, and just he tried to not give up.
“And then in one point he released the brake, go in [entered the corner], and I didn’t have any option because I didn’t have the rear brake after the crash.
“Then I say ‘Okay, contact’. I mean, we had the contact, I knew that I would receive a penalty.”
"But then I say: ‘I will attack, I will catch the rider in front, I will overtake him, I will let him past, and then overtake again’, and it’s what I did," Marquez explained.
As tensions in the Honda garage escalate, this episode adds another chapter to their rivalry, with team dynamics further complicating the situation.