MotoGP News: Marc Marquez Opens Up On Injury Struggles
Marc Marquez has spoken out about his ongoing struggles in overcoming both injuries and challenging circuits during the recent Malaysian MotoGP. Practicing at the Sepang International Circuit, Marquez has found himself facing familiar difficulties. Despite having secured a spot in the second qualifying session, narrowly edging out KTM's Pedro Acosta, the race circuit continues to test him.
Reflecting on his predicament, Marquez stated to the media:
“Today has been difficult.
“I tried to start in an optimistic way, in a positive way, but one more time here in Malaysia we are struggling more than usual.
“But we need to work more than usual to arrive on a good level. For the time attack I was a little bit far, but for the race pace I’m closer, but not enough.
“I miss everything. It’s a circuit that I’m struggling more than usual.
“These two circuits in the calendar that I’ve been struggling at historically, that has been here and Montmelo.”
He continued:
“Normally I was struggling, but I was able to compensate in one mode or another mode.
“Since my injury [in Jerez 2020], I’m struggling and I cannot compensate anymore. I was struggling already here before the injury, but I could compensate about the physical condition, about pushing more the bike, less in other corners.
“Now I’m struggling and I need to ride as I feel. If you see, my riding style changed. I’m not overriding the bike, I’m just riding what I feel and that’s it. I need to adapt.
“The races where I’m struggling, I’m struggling a bit more than in the past.”
Marquez’s struggles are deeply rooted in physical setbacks that date back to the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez. Here, he sustained a broken humerus, an injury from which he has yet to fully recover. Since then, Marquez has undergone multiple surgeries to correct issues with his right arm, including a fourth major operation in 2022. This history of injury has necessitated adjustments in both his riding style and physical regimen, impacting his ability to compete at his previously untouchable levels.
More recently, Marquez has endured a fractured finger and significant bruising during the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring in 2024. Despite these physical trials, Marquez reveals a notable shift in his approach to racing, marked by an increased focus on physiotherapy and physical fitness.
The shift to Ducati from Honda was a significant move aimed at better aligning with his post-injury capabilities. Marquez added:
“It’s because of me here in this race track,” he said. “You can see in the past here many Ducatis are fast, even today one GP23 — my brother [Alex Marquez] — he was faster than me in the time attack; in the race pace we were very equal.
“Every rider in this grid has some race tracks that are better or worse for his riding style.”