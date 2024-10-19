MotoGP News: Pedro Acosta Delivered Blow Ahead of Australian GP
Pedro Acosta has found himself ruled out of the Australian MotoGP after a crash during the Sprint Race has left him injured.
Riding for Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Acosta experienced a disheartening crash during the Tissot Sprint race. The incident was a significant blow to Acosta, who was placed 11th at the time, as it has brought his race weekend to an early end.
The Spanish driver posted to social media at the time:
"Hard crash today Tomorrow will be another day…"
Acosta's crash resulted in trauma to his left shoulder. While initial medical checks showed no fractures, the ensuing pain in his shoulder was severe. His condition necessitated further medical evaluations conducted on Sunday morning. Following these detailed assessments, the medical team concluded that Acosta was unfit to continue participating in the Australian GP event. This decision was based on the shoulder trauma he had sustained, which, despite the absence of fractures, rendered him unable to compete.
The Tissot Sprint race bore witness to multiple dramatic moments, including a frightening collision between Marco Bezzecchi and Maverick Vinales at Turn 1. Vinales managed to walk away from the crash, but Bezzecchi required further medical evaluation after being carried out on a stretcher.
For Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Acosta's withdrawal necessitated immediate team alterations. With Acosta being a crucial rider for the team, his absence was bound to affect not just their performance in Australia but also their standings in the championship.
Before the crash, Acosta was considered a strong contender in the championship. His absence from the Australian Grand Prix offers his rivals an opportunity to capitalize on his unenforced absence.
2024 MotoGP Championship: Current Standings
- Jorge Martin - 404 points
- Francesco Bagnaia - 388 points
- Marc Marquez - 320 points
- Enea Bastianini - 320 points
- Brad Binder - 183 points
- Pedro Acosta - 181 points
- Maverick Viñales - 163 points
- Franco Morbidelli - 141 points
- Fabio Di Giannantonio - 137 points
- Aleix Espargaro - 136 points
- Marco Bezzecchi - 134 points
- Alex Marquez - 124 points
- Fabio Quartararo - 86 points
- Miguel Oliveira - 71 points
- Jack Miller - 66 points
- Raul Fernandez - 60 points
- Johann Zarco - 36 points
- Takaaki Nakagami - 28 points
- Augusto Fernandez - 21 points
- Alex Rins - 20 points
- Joan Mir - 20 points
- Pol Espargaro - 12 points
- Luca Marini - 7 points
- Dani Pedrosa - 7 points
- Stefan Bradl - 2 points
- Lorenzo Savadori - 0 points
- Remy Gardner - 0 points